UPDATED NOV. 4, 2020
Angel Villalva, 29, Minneapolis, has been charged in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Maricio Mata-Thelen, a Crystal man.
Villalva has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the Halloween night shooting in Crystal, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 3.
He is expected to make his first court appearance today, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
------
Original story published Monday, Nov. 2
A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday, Nov. 2, in connection to a Halloween shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner Tuesday, Nov. 3, said that Maricio Manuel Mata-Thelen, 26, of St. Paul, was the man killed in the shooting. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
According to the Crystal Police Department, the 29-year-old man turned himself in to investigators and is currently in the Hennepin County Jail.
This is still an active investigation, according to the news release from Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard, and there may be additional charges. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the department’s tip line at 763-531-1020.
According to earlier information provided by the department, county dispatch received a phone call just after 9 p.m. regarding a man having been shot. Crystal Police officers responded and found the man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers, along with paramedics, attempted lifesaving care for the victim, but he died at the scene from his injuries.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab responded to assist in processing the crime scene.
Investigators do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public.
