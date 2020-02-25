Medal of Valor and Award of Merit presented to officers
Police work is difficult, especially when officers are presented with potentially life-threatening situations.
The situation that Crystal Police officers walked into Sept. 22, 2019, involved a mentally unstable person, a young child and a knife.
How all five of the officers handled that situation brought them in front of the Crystal City Council Feb. 18.
Officer Txheng Vang was presented with the Law Enforcement Medal of Valor, while Sgt. Brandon Dorr and Officer Rob Hodge were both presented the department’s Award of Merit.
Officers Antoine Martin and Armando Valenzuela will also be recognized within the department with Exceptional Performance Awards for their assistance with the incident.
Police Chief Stephanie Revering made the presentations to the officers, saying, “As you know, Crystal Police officers do outstanding work every day to serve, protect and assist those in the community who live, work and worship here. Most of their work goes largely unrecognized and we all understand that is part of this job. However, there are times when the actions of officers far surpass our normal motto of service with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”
As part of her presentation, the chief described in detail what happened that September night.
It started when officers were called to an apartment for a welfare check. A family member called to say they were worried about a woman who was recently discharged from the hospital with mental health issues.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman through the door, and after several minutes concluded the woman and the child were not in imminent danger. They left.
A few hours later, officers weredispatched to the same apartment at the request of Hennepin County Child Protection. County officials had gathered more information and determined the child may have been in danger and should be removed.
The officers arrived at the apartment and, after being briefed by a child protection employee, again attempted contact through the door, Revering explained.
The officers determined that the woman’s attitude and comments had escalated, Revering said, and added that the officers could hear the woman sharpening knives and yelling that she had the blades sharpened for each of them.
The officers forced the door open. The woman ran into the living room and grabbed the child.
In their attempt to slow her, officers deployed a Taser, but it had no effect.
The woman sat with the child on her lap and the tip of the knife on the child’s chest, threatening the child’s life if anyone took him away, Revering said.
For more than an hour, the officers worked to get the woman to talk. When the woman said she wasn’t going to talk with guns pointed at her, Dorr told officers to lower their weapons.
“To develop trust with the female, Sgt. Dorr eventually made the decision to put himself at great risk by removing his duty belt, bulletproof vest and shoes,” Revering said. “This worked and the female allowed Sgt. Dorr to kneel down near her and he was able to talk with her.”
Revering described how the officers slowly and deliberately moved closer to the woman to get into position to end the standoff.
“As the negotiation continued, Officer Vang was able to slowly move closer to the female as they talked and she became more trusting of the officers trying to help her. After about an hour and 15 minutes, Officer Vang had moved close enough that, while the female was looking toward the other officers, he lunged toward the female and grabbed the knife ... Sgt. Door and Officers Hodge, Martin and Valenzuela safely wrestled the child from her grip and got her safely on a gurney for transport to the hospital.”
Revering said the officers will receive their awards at the annual department meeting in May, “but we wanted to recognize them in front of [the council] tonight.”
“As a part of this tangible recognition, we feel there are sometimes accomplishments that should be recognized in front of the city council and community,” Revering said, “Which is why we are here. I am honored to recognize three officers tonight whose work on a call has met that threshold.”
Learn more about the awards and the incident by clicking item 3.2 at https://trimurl.co/12JxpE.
What are the awards?
- The Crystal Police Department Law Enforcement Medal of Valor is presented to “Department personnel for an act which results in the saving of a life … or an act involving risk to a member which is performed above and beyond the call of duty. This award is presented for individual acts of heroism in the line of duty.”
- The Crystal Police Department Award of Merit is presented to “Department personnel for an extraordinary act, achievement, or accomplishment during the performance of their normal duties.”
