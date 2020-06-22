A 27-year-old man who was shot and found outside a restaurant just after 2 a.m. June 21 on the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal has died at the hospital of his injuries.

According to a Monday release from the Crystal Police Department, there were no suspects in custody.

Responding officers and West Metro firefighters and paramedics provided care for the man before he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab also responded to assist in processing the crime scene.

“The Crystal Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and does not believe this incident was a random act,” the release stated. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.”

Those with any additional information are encouraged to call the department at 763-531-1020.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments