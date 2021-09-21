Three people were hospitalized following an early morning stabbing in Crystal Sept. 20.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received a 911 call with someone screaming for help. Police officers responded and located a man and two women suffering from knife wounds, according to a news release from the Crystal Police Department. The parties were treated by officers and paramedics on-scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is being investigated as a domestic violence incident and the injured man has been detained pending formal charges.
“While we are continuing to gather details about this incident, the preliminary investigation suggests this is not random and we are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time,” Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard stated via the Police Department’s release.
“We do not believe there is any danger to the public.”
The Crystal Police Department received assistance from officers from Robbinsdale, New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, and Hennepin County and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to assist in processing the scene.
Those with information about this incident are urged to call the Crystal Police Department Tip Line at 763-531-1014.
