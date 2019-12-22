The Robbinsdale City Council approved capital improvement plans for the next 10 years at the Dec. 17 meeting.
Slated for approval this year is council chamber and city office renovations, construction of a library parking lot, roof replacement at the police and fire building, and construction of a new water tower and treatment facility.
The highest expense will be the creation of a centralized water treatment plant, of which $13.3 million is budgeted for 2020. Another $12.6 million is budgeted in 2021.
Repairs to the aging public works garage are planned annually, but public works director Richard McCoy said those may be put off in lieu of a planned reconstruction of the building in 2026.
High-expense road reconstructions are scheduled on portions of Chowen, Regent, 41st and Beard avenues, and County Road 9 between County Road 81 and the parkway. This includes funds to pump water from Chowen Avenue to Ryan Lake in case of severe spring and summer flooding. Improvements to the downtown pedestrian areas are budgeted for the next three years, as well as consistent spending on alley reconstruction through 2029.
Several parks are also slated for improvements; new playground equipment is budgeted for Parkview Park, and $598,000 reconstruction is budgeted for Lakeview Terrace Park. Lakeview Terrace is expected to receive another $140,000 in new playground equipment in 2021. Future park improvements include $100,000 for Normal Kelly Park in 2021; $200,000 for the reconstruction of Triangle Park and $70,000 in new playground equipment at Sunset Park in 2022; $150,000 in Sanborn Park playground equipment in 2023; and $180,000 in Graeser Park improvements in 2024.
A community building at Sanborn Park is budgeted for in 2022 and 2023, with the bulk of expenditures in the latter year.
View the presentation on the 2020-2029 capital improvement plan at bit.ly/2S7aAI7. A more in-depth break-down of the plan is also available on the Dec. 17 agenda at bit.ly/2Ez3Iv9.
