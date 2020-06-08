The filing period for various local offices ended June 2. This year, elections will be held for open seats in the U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District and city and school board elections. This includes city council elections in the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale.
New Hope
Incumbent mayor Kathi Hemken has filed for mayor, as has current city Councilmember Jonathan London and Daniel Stauner. Austin Berger, Michael Isenberg, Reid Johnson, Jim Miller, Zachary Snabes, Ron Stoffel and incumbent Andy Hoffe are running for the two open seats on the New Hope City Council. The seats are currently occupied by Hoffe and Cedrick Frazier, who has announced his candidacy for MN House 45A.
Both races in New Hope will require a Tuesday, Aug. 11 primary. Primary elections are needed if three or more candidates file for mayor or five or more residents file for the two city council seats.
Crystal
Two candidates have filed for mayor: incumbent Jim Adams and Steve Adams. Incumbent Section I councilmember Nancy LaRoche has filed for reelection, as has Jim Martin. In Ward 3, incumbent John Budziszewski and Tony Sumnicht have filed. In Ward 4, David Cummings, James Einfeldt-Brown and Eric Wilhelm have filed. Because more than two have filed for the Ward 4 election, there will be a primary election for that seat Aug. 11.
Robbinsdale
In Robbinsdale, the mayor and council seats from Ward 1 and 2 are both up for election. Three current City Council members, Pat Backen, Bill Blonigan and George Selman, have filed for the mayor’s seat, along with Steve Person, Wally Longfellow, David Mathias and Kate Richardson. Current mayor Regan Murphy announced earlier this year he did not plan to run for re-election.
In Ward 1, Charles Austinson, Megan Loechler and Tyler Kline have filed, and in Ward 3, Rachel Benson, Vincent John Ella, Jason Greenburg, Isaac Jahraus and Sheila Rena Webb have filed. The current council member for Ward 1 is Blonigan and Selman represents Ward 3. Backen’s Ward 4 council seat is not currently up for election.
Because more than two candidates have filed for each open seat, there will be a primary for all Robbinsdale races Aug. 11.
Robbinsdale Area Schools
Candidates for board seats for Robbinsdale Area Schools do not file until Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11. Three members will be elected to the board for four-year terms in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. The current terms of board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrell expire at the end of 2020.
Hennepin County Board
Jeff Lunde, De’Vonna Pittman and MaryJo Melsha have filed for Hennepin County Commissioner District 1. The seat was previously held by Mike Opat, who has announced he would not seek re-election.
Because more than two have filed, this race will have a primary Aug. 11.
Three Rivers Parks
For the Three Rivers Park Board of Commissioners, incumbent Marge Beard has filed in District 1 and incumbent Dan Freeman as filed for District 3.
State races
House District 45B incumbent Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley, and Republican Ken Fitzgerald have filed, as has District 46A incumbent Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, and Republican Anne Taylor. In District 45A, three have filed: Republican Jesse Pfliger and DFLers Daonna Depoister and Cedrick Frazier. Incumbent and longtime representative Lyndon Carlson will not run for re-election this fall.
In Senate District 45, incumbent Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, Andy Schuler with the Legal Marijuana Now party and Republican Roxana Bruins have filed. Incumbent DFLer Ron Latz and Republican Bryan Bjornson have filed in Senate District 46.
Federal races
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and 11 challengers: Kevin O’Connor, Oliver Steinberg, John L. Berman, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate.
Smith, Seymore, Overby, Hassan and Carlson have filed as DFL candidates. Berman, Carney, Gail, Lewis and Reibestein have filed as Republicans, so there will be primaries in both major parties on Tuesday, Aug. 11. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate and Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and challengers Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy and Antone Melton-Meaux have filed as DFL candidates in Congressional District 5. Dalia Al-Aqidi, Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella have filed as Republicans, setting up primary elections for both the DFL and Republican parties on Aug. 11. Michael Moore has filed as a Legal Marijuana Now candidate in the district.
-Compiled by Alaina Rooker
