Minneapolis-based Dougherty Mortgage announced its provision of a $42.3 million loan to Parker Station Flats LLC for the construction of an apartment complex at 4600 Lake Road in Robbinsdale.

The building will feature 198 market-rate units. Other sources of funding include a tax-increment financing agreement with the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, and a series of environmental grants from the state, county and the Metropolitan Council.

Watch for updates on the project at inlanddp.com.

