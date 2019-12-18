Minneapolis-based Dougherty Mortgage announced its provision of a $42.3 million loan to Parker Station Flats LLC for the construction of an apartment complex at 4600 Lake Road in Robbinsdale.
The building will feature 198 market-rate units. Other sources of funding include a tax-increment financing agreement with the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, and a series of environmental grants from the state, county and the Metropolitan Council.
Watch for updates on the project at inlanddp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.