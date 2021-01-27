To the Editor:
The image of the Crystal mayor not wearing a mask was deeply disturbing, disappointing and despicable.
Shame on him!
I wish disclosure of party affiliation was a requirement when campaigning for mayor and City Council seats. I am guessing the Libertarian candidates would not have been elected or re-elected.
Please follow the Minnesota mandates and mask up.
It would be refreshing to see all elected officials show respect for their governor and fellow citizens.
Jean Forrey
Crystal
