The 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature opens Tuesday, Feb. 11, and will close Monday, May 18. Historically, even-numbered years are when legislators consider large bonding bills. Gov. Tim Walz has said the state should borrow more than $2 billion this year for projects across the state.
The governor would like to use $2 billion in general obligation bonds, along with $600 million from other funding sources, including appropriation bonds, general fund cash, trunk highway bonds and user-financed bonds. According to the Jan. 15 letter to legislative leaders from Myron Frans, commissioner of the Office of Management and Budget, the investment will leverage an additional $887 million in federal, local and private funds to provide over $3.4 billion in investment in the state’s capital infrastructure.
The Sun Post asked area lawmakers what they see as the key issues are this session and what they would like to see funded with this year’s bonding bill.
Ann Rest-Senate District 45
Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) said a high priority for the next legislative session would be the affordability of insulin.
“There is no reason we should delay any longer. People’s lives are at stake,” she said.
Rest added a few others key issues that she hoped the Senate would take action on, including working on gun safety measures; addressing climate change challenges, and increasing affordable housing across the state; providing funding for safe schools; and resolving voter privacy issues for those voting in the presidential primary March 3.
Lastly, she hopes bipartisan support can be attained for the expected bonding bill.
Locally, she recognized state bonding project requests like the Crystal public safety building; flood hazard mitigation needs in Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope; the bicycle and pedestrian underpass at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive in Golden Valley; and the expansion of Plymouth Creek Center in Plymouth.
Rest also said she agreed with the recommendations made by Gov. Tim Walz in the areas of affordable housing and project requests made by Minnesota colleges and universities.
District 45 includes Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and northeast Plymouth.
Sen. Ron Latz - Senate 46
Regarding the state budget, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) said, “Frankly, with the projection that we’re going to have more revenue on the table than projected expenses, we don’t have to accomplish anything specific this upcoming legislative session.”
With a surplus, he said, “I’m sure that one of the things we will be looking at is what to do with the revenues that we have. There will be a variety of proposals to accomplish that.”
Not all spending proposals last session made it into final bills, so he anticipates some of them will return. He expects to see proposals for some tax relief as well.
Bonding for infrastructure in the state will make up a major portion of the session, he predicted. Bonding bills typically provide funding for state-owned buildings, for higher education and for projects with regional significance, such as water utility investments, sewage treatment, community centers and civic centers.
Other projects will be more local, Latz said. Perspectives Inc. has a longstanding application for state bonding for the Perspectives Family Center in St. Louis Park, for example. The nonprofit would remodel its existing family center and build an addition. The new space would be designed with mothers and children in mind.
“We will hopefully get that accomplished this year,” Latz said.
The Senate Capital Investment Committee toured Perspectives Jan. 28. The same day, the committee heard a presentation at Golden Valley City Hall about projects relating to flood hazard mitigation and a bike and pedestrian underpass at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive. Later in the day, the committee visited the site of a proposed bridge improvement project at Rockford Road in Plymouth and stopped by the Plymouth Creek Center to hear about a proposed project.
Latz noted that the bonding bill has a unique political dynamic because super majorities in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate are required for approval. As a result, the bill will require strong bipartisan support.
“We’ve got some pent-up demand for projects that weren’t funded last year and weren’t funded in the last several cycles but that do have great public support and regional significance,” he said.
Lyndon Carlson-House 45A
Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal) will be heavily involved with the bonding process, which will approve a package of infrastructure and community projects across the state, as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. He said he will work closely with the chair of the House Capital Investment Division as the bill goes through the committee process. Thus far, the committee has gone on a circuit of tours to hear bonding proposals, and Walz as made recommendations on projects to be included.
Carlson said the time is ripe for a “robust” bill, as interest rates are low and the economy is stable. He plans to advocate for state investment in the Crystal Police Department and the Plymouth Creek Center, the former of which he was “grateful” to learn was on the governor’s list of recommendations.
The Crystal request is for $4 million to construct a new, larger department on the city hall campus.
Aside from bonding, Carlson said the need for affordable insulin will likely return as a hot topic, and a bipartisan group of House and Senate legislators has already been meeting ahead of the session.
“The overall crisis concerning the rising cost of prescription drugs is a pressing issue, but we have seen momentum build around emergency insulin, and we hope to reach a compromise soon.,” he said.
Carlson also said there is a need for climate-forward legislation. As a response to recent public marches, groups, committees, and coalitions have been formed by the house, senate, and governor’s office to ensure proper action.
House District 45A includes northeastern Plymouth, New Hope and Crystal.
Mike Freiberg-House 45B
Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) is also attuned to the upcoming bonding session. Due to the makeup of the House, the bonding bill will require votes from both sides of the aisle to pass.
Funding priorities for Freiberg are the underpass and safety improvements at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive in Golden Valley and the improvements to the Crystal Police Department. Freiberg said the House Capital Investment Committee has visited both sites and seemed “favorably inclined.”
Freiberg mentioned addressing climate change and insulin affordability as his other top priorities. He is a member of the Climate Action Caucus, which has been meeting since the last session ended in May, and said he anticipates that the House will consider a “climate package” in the coming months. Whether the Senate also agrees to take up the issue “remains to be seen,” he said.
Insulin affordability is an issue that he believes will be revived.
“Too many Minnesotans with diabetes cannot afford an essential life-saving medicine,” said Freiberg. “It seems that there is a bipartisan consensus that this issue must be addressed, and I am optimistic that we will do so.”
House District 45B includes New Hope and parts of Crystal and Plymouth.
Rep. Ryan Winkler - House 46A
Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley), who serves as House Majority Leader, noted that the Minnesota Legislature managed to approve a budget last session despite being the only divided legislature in the country. He called that “a minor miracle of functional government.”
The budget in place required compromise that he said “kind of masks the shortcomings of our current situation.”
For example, he said, “We managed to pass a budget that had increased funding for the K-12 school system but not really much more than keeping pace with inflation.”
The House approved legislation related to health care and prescription drugs, but it did not make it through the Senate, he added. The House also passed bills relating to climate change, early education, affordable housing, college tuition debt and goals related to immigration and refugees that did not make it through the Senate.
“There are a lot of things on the table from last session that did not get signed into law, and I think will be just as difficult in this next session to sign into law,” Winkler said. “So, this is not a year coming up, in my forecast anyway, for great progress or accomplishment for the state of Minnesota at the state legislative level. I think it will be a year of workmanlike taking care of basic issues.”
He anticipated the Legislature could approve a bonding bill, minor policy changes, perhaps a budget-related bill and a bill relating to the cost of insulin.
“That will probably be about all,” Winkler said.
He said the 2020 election “from a civic and personal standpoint will test all of our ability to remain committed to the common good and working with our fellow citizens – sometimes even with our own family members – and making sure that this experiment in democratic self-government is something that we can all believe in despite how challenging this next election year is going to be.”
During the session, he predicted, “I think there will be a lot of noise and there will be a lot of politics and there will be, hopefully, some infrastructure that comes from it.”
House District 46A includes southern Golden Valley, northern St. Louis Park, southeastern Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.