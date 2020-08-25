The North Hennepin Kiwanis Club is hosting the 50-year anniversary of its Colorado peach sale and fundraiser. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go back into the club’s local communities to support children, teens, families and senior citizens.
The sale started last week and will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Due to a heavy spring frost, there is a very small quantity of Colorado produce available this year.
The club members will be adhering to safe COVID-19 protocol by wearing masks and gloves as you receive your order though our no touch drive thru pickup process.
For more information on how to sign up and when to pick up, call Stacy at 612-616-7029.
