Newest K-9 officer now on the job
The Crystal Police Department has a new officer on the streets.
Ace is his name, and the K-9 joined fellow K-9 Leo as the newest addition to the department.
Ace and his handler, Officer Michael Callan, graduated in May from a K-9 training program coordinated by the St. Paul Police Department.
Police Chief Stephanie Revering introduced the new K-9 to the City Council at a recent meeting, saying, “Ace is the third K-9 for the Police Department in the city of Crystal. We are proud to have him on our force and excited for this opportunity.”
Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard said, “Most of the funding for the K-9 program comes from private donations and support from the Crystal Crime Prevention Board, which is how K-9 Ace was paid for.”
Ace is a 2-year-old German shepherd who was born in Hungary. Revering described the training that Ace and Officer Callan received in St. Paul as “rigorous,” adding that “we were able to witness Ace’s obedience training and many other important tasks that he was taught.”
Officer Callan has been with the department for more than six years, Revering said. “He, along with three other officers, went through a lengthy interview process and even though all the officers were great candidates, Mike has proven through his training that he was the right fit for this position.”
