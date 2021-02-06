A Hennepin County jury has convicted a Robbinsdale man for running over and killing his girlfriend with a vehicle in May 2020, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Feb. 4.
The jury found Jordan Jefferson, 30, guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of felony domestic assault for assaulting his girlfriend and another female victim.
Jefferson will be sentenced March 3.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 29, 2020, Minneapolis police responded to a crash near the intersection of 17th and Bryant avenues north, and noticed a vehicle with significant damage to the front. Officers approached, and saw a female victim dead in the back seat.
The charging documents refer to the victim as O.B., but friends and family have previously confirmed on social media that the victim is Ochea Brown, who was Jefferson's girlfriend. She was 28.
A witness told police that Jefferson was driving, and the victim was in the front seat, when the two got into an argument. Jefferson punched the victim in the face, and when the witness tried to intervene, Jefferson continued to physically assault the victim, the complaint continues.
The victim eventually got out of the vehicle and walked away. After she did, Jefferson put his foot on the gas, accelerated towards the victim and hit her with his vehicle.
Jefferson continued to drive with the victim trapped under the vehicle. He didn’t stop until he struck the front porch of a residence, the complaint states. After finding the victim unresponsive, Jefferson put the victim in car’s back seat and fled the scene.
While driving away, Jefferson crashed the vehicle again, making it inoperable. He then called a female acquaintance, who picked him and the first witness up. When the acquaintance arrived, Jefferson demanded that he drive her vehicle, and they returned to the scene of the crash, the complaint says.
