She stepped away from the council at the end of 2020
Julie Deshler, recently concluded 10 years serving as a member of the Crystal City Council.
She described the decade as filled with challenges, but also as a time of positive change across the city.
She’s proud to have served her constituents and to have been a part of many decisions that made life better for residents.
Deshler grew up in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and graduated from Central High School. She then earned an associate degree in law enforcement and moved to Minnesota, living in St. Paul, Richfield and St. Louis Park while working in sales. In 2008, she purchased a home in the Skyway neighborhood of Crystal.
“I recall the home prices were high at the time, with multiple bidders vying for the same homes,” she said. “Shortly after purchasing my home, the housing market crashed, so I, along with so many others, found myself living in a home valued quite a bit less than what I paid for it.”
Concerned about what the economic downturn could do to Crystal, she decided to run for office.
“Prior to running for City Council, I had never participated in any type of local city commissions, or politics. My interest in local politics was really because I found myself upside-down on a mortgage. At the time, I was really concerned that our neighborhoods would become blighted with people walking away from homes and leaving neighborhoods in disarray,” she said.
Not necessarily the type to sit on the sidelines, Deshler said she wanted an opportunity to “keep neighborhoods strong and property values intact. That first election was for the final two years of a retiring council member’s term. After that stint, she was elected to two more four-year terms.
Balancing the need to be fair and equitable, Deshler said the job of council member had its challenges.
Several years ago, Deshler described how the city decided to add backup water wells in the city. Crystal receives its water from Minneapolis, but the council decided to expend the funds for the wells to ensure water delivery.
“What if something happened to the Minneapolis water and Crystal had no local control on how fast things were fixed? How would we get water to residents?” she asked.
Thinking they were doing what was best for residents, Deshler also understood that the decision came with a cost.
“Whenever an extra fee is added to any monthly or quarterly bill, it causes angst with some residents,” she said. “It’s times like that when you feel their pain, too. But how can you put a price on the comfort of knowing that if something did ever happen to our current water supply, we have options available to our residents that we can implement with the flip of a switch?”
Rebuilding roads also had its supporters and detractors.
“There was the huge divide among our residents over our street reconstruction projects. Some residents loved the new curb and gutters, loved the way it spruced up the neighborhoods, while other residents were vehemently opposed to the new streets and assessment costs associated with having curb and gutter,” she said.
Describing the work of the council, she amplified her feelings about not being able to please everyone all the time.
“Those were a few tumultuous years and I’ll never forget my mother saying to me after I first won election, ‘Julie, be careful for what you wish for.’ There were a few nights I came home after a long council meeting when residents had shared their (sometimes colorful) thoughts about the assessment and thinking to myself, ‘you know what? My mom was so right!’”
That doesn’t mean the council, with Deshler’s contributions, didn’t continue to promote progress.
When first elected, Deshler said she committed to responding in a timely fashion to residents who reached out.
“I would always answer them no matter if they were pleased with the outcome or not. I feel like I managed that commitment the best I could,” she said.
Carrying that philosophy, Deshler helped usher in several new city events, including organizing the annual Father’s Day Airport Open House and Fly-in and the Crystal Airport, introducing the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program to the community, organizing bowling fundraisers to help offset costs for the K-9 program and helping to approve and build a new public works facility.
Most recently, Deshler said the approval of a new police facility was also a major accomplishment.
What did she learn from her 10 years on the council?
Plenty, she said.
“Being fair, open-minded, learning that compromise is not always bad, and listening to varying opinions in order to reach a fair consensus,” she said.
“Most of all, I learned that with our current administration, community development, public works, police department, fire department, and IT staff, residents can know that we are in very good hands. The staff and council, as I know them, sincerely care about the well-being of our community and it’s comforting to know that firsthand,” she said.
For those considering the possibility of entering the local political scene, Deshler has some advice.
“If you are interested in local politics, get involved, but do so with compassion, be fair, listen to others, compromise when needed, and leave any worldly right/left-wing beliefs at the front door. It’s local politics. We are here to care and take care of each other,” she said.
For a decade, that was Deshler’s motive.
Her mother wasn’t right about everything.
