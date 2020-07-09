The nutrition services department at Robbinsdale Area Schools strives to introduce students to new fruits and vegetables, according to Katie Wahl, director of the department. Through funding from the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, the schools are developing student’s awareness of a variety of produce they might not otherwise have.
As schools closed due to COVID-19, the USDA issued waivers for how schools were able to operate and use the funding, Wahl said. School officials were able to put together fresh produce kits that families could pick up at the district’s distribution sites along with breakfasts and lunches.
An intention of the waiver was to make the fresh produce more accessible and open to students of any age. The funding is usually geared toward fifth-graders and younger, she said. Anyone who lives in the community could show up to receive meals for their children who are 18 years and younger.
One of the big goals of nutrition services is to support children eating healthier foods, Wahl said. They wanted something that was interactive and educational, so recipes were included in the kits. The recipes and foods are something to get them excited about trying new things and teach basic skills in the kitchen, she said.
The kits provide students with regular produce items, but also add in foods students may not be familiar with, such as jicama, kiwi, mango and kohlrabi. When children handle, cook or chop the fruits and vegetables, they might be more inclined to give it a try, she said.
The produce kits are a great way for families to bond, she said. Students can work with their parents or siblings to make the strawberry rhubarb sauce or pico de gallo recipe. Right now, a lot of families are at home and cooking more, she added.
“During these kind-of crazy times, that’s a fun thing to do,” Wahl said.
The department also emphasizes local foods. Throughout the school year, school cafeterias serve a rotation of around 11 farm-to-school vegetable recipes, she said. For the strawberry rhubarb kit, they were able to access rhubarb from a farm in Cannon Falls. It’s a way to support a local farmer and educate students on local produce, she said.
Families can also watch tutorial videos on how to make the recipes. Molly Libra, an education assistant in the district. made the videos, which can be found on facebook.com/RobbinsdaleNutritionServices.
The district has applied for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2020-2021 school year, Wahl said. She is waiting to find out if funding is available to be used more broadly, as it had been under the waivers. That’s the hope, she said, adding it would allow the department to offer more of the produce kits.
