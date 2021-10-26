With winter on the way, Minnesotans will soon be looking for sources of cheer to help them get through the cold months.
And for many, the likes of cardinals, goldfinches and chickadees offer just the diversion they need to avoid the doldrums that can come with the season.
“I think birds are the best teachers,” Amber Burnette, a Science Museum of Minnesota staff member, told the Crystal Environmental Quality Commission in a video call during its Oct. 12 meeting. “In a way, they kind of help us help ourselves.”
With that in mind, Burnette presented tips for bird-lovers who would like to make sure that symbiotic relationship endures through the winter.
For the birds that tough it out in Minnesota, resources become more scarce when the mercury drops and the snow flies. During this time, collecting enough sustenance is a day-to-day proposition, said Burnette, who makes the rounds teaching about birds at libraries, nature centers and adult education centers.
“Birds that are here in the winter really just need to get through the night and get to the next day. They’re not really storing a lot of fat, because they’re not traveling; they’re not migrating,” she said.
The right kind of plants and feed can go a long way under these conditions, “especially with some of those brutal and cold winters,” Burnette said.
Because birds establish routines as they search for food, a period where sustenance isn’t available in a particular yard can mean birds will lose interest in that location, she warned.
“If you’re gone for a week, the birds will probably take your yard out of their route,” Burnette said, explaining they won’t waste precious energy checking back at a yard that hasn’t recently paid dividends.
Homeowners are concerned enough about their neighborhood birds’ well-being that they sometimes wonder whether going on vacation means a portion of the local aviation population die, the bird expert said. She reported that when people return to an empty yard, they’ll say, “What happened? They all died.”
“It will take a little bit, but fear not. … They will be back. So you can certainly go to Florida and enjoy and don’t feel bad your birds won’t come back.”
Those who are particular about what kinds of birds they attract over the winter will want to consider which type of feeder they use. For instance, those looking for the pop of red provided by cardinals will be well-served by a tray feeder that will give them the room they need.
As far as what food to offer, Burnette said birds are particularly fond of suet logs. “Really, you can’t have too much suet in the winter time,” she said.
But success in attracting birds over the winter can lead to a mess when the snow melts in the spring, revealing months’ worth of seed shells littering the ground. The solution? Place boot trays, like the ones found in home entryways, under the feeders, Burnette says.
Plants are another way to retain a loyal flock of feathered regulars. Establishing plants like winterberry, sumac and dogwood will especially help, Burnette advises. “If you have the space, I just can’t tell you how much these are so important,” she stressed, noting the beneficial cover the foliage provides. Native grasses are helpful in this way, too, she added.
To maximize the benefit of plants, Burnette doesn’t cut back foliage in her own yard in the fall. The branches that poke out from the snow offer places where birds can perch and pick at seeds throughout the winter, she explained.
Burnette recommends visiting the websites of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, at dnr.state.mn.us, and the University of Minnesota Extension office, at extension.umn.edu, for more recommendations on what to plant.
In her talk with the Environmental Quality Commission, she also offered bird-attraction tips that apply year-round. Those include avoiding feed mixes that contain filler. “They probably won’t eat it. It will cause a mess. You’re wasting money, in essence,” Burnette said.
The feeders themselves should be cleaned with a weak bleach-and-water solution, she added. People sometimes report seeing birds with crusty or closed eyes, and that, she said, is a sign of conjunctivitis, which can result from unclean conditions such as those that might be found at popular bird-feeders.
“We like a really clean table when we eat, and birds are the same,” Burnette said.
And when it comes to winter, birds and people have another thing in common; they’re both just trying to get through it, one day at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.