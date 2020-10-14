New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.