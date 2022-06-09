The show runs until June 26 at Robbins Gallery
“Chasing Ruin” is Hopkins resident Jim Clark’s latest exhibition at the Robbin Gallery in Robbinsdale.
The exhibition features his own mixed media works as well as photographs by Sarah Lilja, both centered on exploring the magnetism and mystery of decay and disintegration.
Both artists originally pitched separate shows to the Robbin Gallery, but the gallery officials felt the shows resonated well together and combined them into one exhibition. Each artist’s body of work has elements and textures of either decay or disintegration.
“When I was making the work, I was thinking about the friction between innocence and experience, and how we often pursue ideas or goals or high standards, many of which are maybe unattainable. But we’re driven by character, we’re driven by passion, we’re driven by desire, and that no matter whether we are successful in that pursuit or not, it all ends the same,” he said.
While Clark said the inspiration behind the gallery may sound grim, humor and joy can also be found in the work.
“A common theme for me is being enamored with an idea well beyond the recognition of it being unreasonable or ridiculous. For instance, as a kid maybe wanting to be a cowboy and that idea is one that’s informed by one’s frame of reference and the frame of reference is movies and books and very little reality,” he said. “And one grows up and recognizes what silly of an idea that is, but there’s that friction of retaining some nugget of innocence that ‘boy, wouldn’t it still be great to be the best example of that fantastical thing?’”
Those were some of the ideas that ruminated in Clark’s head while he was creating the pieces. He said while the works do not illustrate those ideas, they embody them.
“I hope to provide an opportunity to make some fresh discovery for (others). I hope that they feel something akin to what I feel when I look at them, but I know that oftentimes a viewer constructs a narrative or an experience that is well beyond and much greater than what I could have imagined or hoped for,” he said.
Clark grew up in the area, attending Hopkins Public Schools and even bussing tables at the former Hopkins Steakhouse. After living in Alaska for a while, he and his wife later returned to Hopkins in 2005 and stayed. He has since served as the visual arts manager for Hopkins Center for the Arts.
He attended the University of Alaska, Fairbanks majoring in art and received his master’s in eco-architecture at Vesper College in St. Paul. While he’s explored several mediums, such as paint and sculpture, drawing resonates the most for him.
“I most typically approach the beginning of drawing in that I put it this way: I know what woods I’m gonna walk in but I don’t know where I’m going to go in those woods... I have a sense of the feeling that I’m aiming for and I just begin to draw and as paths are presented within that activity of drawing, I respond. I’m very responsive, I’m very tactical. I’m not strategic-minded and I don’t go into a work with a specific visual end in mind. I look at it as a process of discovery,” he said.
In the gallery, some of the reoccurring elements include horses, the American West as well as Greek and Roman sculptures. The latter elements involve references to a pervasive influence on visual culture and the difficulty in attaining their standards of beauty. Essentially, he remixes and riffs off of existing tropes looking for a fresh perspective.
For Clark, he enjoys expressing himself through art because it provides an opportunity for fresh discovery.
