Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard confirmed Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney will not charge a St. Paul juvenile arrested April 16 in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Deshawn McCabe, 20.
That was later confirmed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Media Coordinator Lacey Severins.
Severins said the case has been deferred for more investigation.
The suspect, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, was under investigation for 14 months, Hubbard said.
“I think the circumstances of the case are such that ... the county attorney uses the threshold that they use to decide what they will and won’t charge, and I don’t believe that [the suspect] will be charged - at least at this point,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard was also confident that the case is not closed.
“I expect we will see some other charges in this case,” he said. “We’re certainly not done and we don’t consider the investigation closed. We’ve arrested the person that we are confident has done it, but I expect we’ll have some other charges that will stem from this incident."
In an April 17 release from the department, the incident was described in detail: “On the evening of Feb. 15, 2019, Crystal police officers were dispatched to a welfare check of an individual down in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim, later identified as Deshawn McCabe with a single gunshot wound to the chest. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but McCabe died at the scene."
The release also described the active investigation that has ongoing over the past 12 months. Analysis of the crime scene, interviews, computer and forensic investigations, and the execution of numerous search warrants were completed and all evidence led to the identification of the juvenile.
St. Paul Police officers took the juvenile male into custody April 16 for an unrelated arrest warrant and transferred him into the custody of Crystal police. That’s when the case was forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for charging.
“Our arrest was based on good faith information we had together, whether the county attorney’s office believes it has enough evidence to pursue a conviction on that - they have to make that determination,” Hubbard said. “Their indication to us is that they don’t feel that they have enough evidence that they can work with.”
Investigators continue to seek information from the public. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Crystal Police Department tipline at 763-531-1020.
