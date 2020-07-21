Harry Potter to be featured at Crystal pop-up drive-in
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be shown in Crystal 9:15 p.m., Friday, July 24.
This classic film will be shown on a jumbo screen in the parking lot of the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive.
The lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie is free, but preregistration is requested. Visit trimurl.co/cDfHhb for more information.
The movie is being sponsored by West Metro Fire Rescue Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.