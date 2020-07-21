harry potter

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" will be shown at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., on Friday, July 24. Preregister by visiting trimurl.co/cDfHhb.

Harry Potter to be featured at Crystal pop-up drive-in

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be shown in Crystal 9:15 p.m., Friday, July 24.

This classic film will be shown on a jumbo screen in the parking lot of the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive.

The lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie is free, but preregistration is requested. Visit trimurl.co/cDfHhb for more information.

The movie is being sponsored by West Metro Fire Rescue Auxiliary.

