Two Good Samaritan Society home services have moved from their former home on Lilac Drive in Golden Valley to the Robbinsdale Town Center on West Broadway.
The suite, inside the Town Center complex, now houses Good Sam’s 24/7 in-home medical and non-medical services, which serve clients in a 30- and 60- mile radius, respectively. The move was quicker than expected and, because the two entities have experienced a period of growth, time was of the essence.
“A lot of the baby boomer population is starting to kick in with needs, and people are wanting to stay in their homes, healthy and safe,” said Cindy Hedburg, an executive for the in-home medical services, Good Samaritan Society Home Care. “Our goal is the same as their goal: we would like to keep them healthy and safe in their homes, and get them strong enough to do the things that they are used to doing after they get out of the hospital.”
Though a separate portion of Good Samaritan, the non-medical Services@Home have much the same intention and the same heightening demand. The executive for Services@Home, Johnny DeMay, said his job has quite a few duties, but none so pressing as the need to recruit.
DeMay is shifting heavily into recruiting caregivers willing to drive to patients’ homes to prepare meals, offer companionship, grocery shop, do light housework and give medication reminders.
Strong growth
DeMay said he’d be willing to hire five or 10 qualified candidates today.
Hedburg added that she could also hire a few RNs, LPNs, and CNAs.
“There’s a shortage of nursing staff, aides and certified nursing assistants,” said Hedburg. “They’re in such high demand right now.”
DeMay said it is not just the medical field that is struggling to find employees, as unemployment rates continue to dip. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota unemployment was at 3.2% in October. The rate has hovered in that range since 2017. The last time it was that low was nearly 20 years ago.
Hedburg said a lot of commuting can be a hang-up for nursing professionals, who may have gone to school expecting to operate from a brick-and-mortar clinic setting.
“You have to want to drive. You have to really want to work by yourself because you are on your own to make your nursing decisions,” she said.
Hedburg said those performing at-home services still check in to the corporate office once or twice a week for meetings or to pick up supplies. The bigger space can now host those who work remotely, as well as unites the nonmedical and medical corporate team for referrals.
The move to Robbinsdale was based on demographic trends, analysis of where clients lived and where referrals came from. Based on that research, it became clear that Robbinsdale was an ideal hub for both services. The proximity to North Memorial Health Hospital sweetened the deal, as it is a solid referral source.
Ribbon cutting
The clinic will make its official launch 1-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the office suite (#132) at 4080 West Broadway. The event will feature refreshments, meet and greets with staff, and a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Regan Murphy.
To coincide with the ceremony, the office will a Memorial Blood Centers blood drive noon to 4 p.m. at the New Hope Dunkin’ Donuts, 8100 Medicine Lake Road. Sign up for the drive by using the code “4191” at mbc.org/searchdrives, or call Hedburg at 612-597-3752.
