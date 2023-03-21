Little cubes of cheese sit on plates with blueberries and small pieces of meat. Glasses of wine and cups of coffee cover the black tablecloths. The Golden Valley Rotary Club has been around for 50 years, and on March 14, they celebrated. Friends embraced and reminisced about old times. Young members asked veteran members questions.
Rotary Club history
Rotary Clubs exist all over the world. According to Rotary International’s website, the first chapter began in Chicago in 1905 “so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.” By 1917, the focus shifted to include altruistic ventures. It was in 1943 that the “The Four-Way Test” was created, which served as “a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships.”
The Four-Way Test asks “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” Rotary clubs frequently repeat these four questions even today at the beginning of meetings to remind members of the focus. Current president of GVRC Mary Timmons adds “have fun” to the end of the creed.
Rotary was growing, but it was limited to men. Timmons described early Rotary as “an old boys’ club.” In 1950, there were two official mottos: “He Profits Most Who Serves Best” and “Service Above Self.” Soon, programs were created to combat hunger and eliminate polio among other things.
Finally, in 1987, the U.S. Supreme Court demanded that women be allowed into Rotary clubs. In 1989, international Rotaries began to welcome women. The motto “He Profits Most Who Serves Best” was also removed in 1989. Today there is only “Service Above Self,” and there is an annual award to outstanding people each year relating to Service Above Self.
GVRC’s projects today
Don Anderson, former president and charter member of GVRC, spoke at the March 14 celebration about some of his favorite projects over the years. He recalled the club putting in a pair of picnic tables at Brookfield Park and partnering with the Golden Valley Historical Society to fund a documentary. GVRC has many ongoing projects. For instance, it puts lunches into paper bags for the KidPack program. Rotary members don yellow safety vests and carry large plastic bags for the biannual Highway 55 cleanup. The PRISM food shelf receives volunteers on the first Thursday of each month from GVRC.
“One of the really really important parts of rotary is fellowship, getting to know people, seeing them on a regular basis, and doing these service projects,” member Margaret Leppik said.
There are also speakers. Leppik’s job is to secure a variety of people to talk present at the weekly club meetings. Civil servants, people who work in non-profits and anyone who has something interesting to share. Members are always seeking to make connections and learn more about the community.
At the end of each meeting, members can contribute what they call Happy Bucks.
“People get up and put in a dollar or two or whatever they want and say why they’re happy that day,” Leppik said. “And that raises a fair amount of money over time.”
Happy Bucks go to things like Rotary International’s ongoing fight to eradicate polio as well as local endeavors.
The city appears to be very supportive of the GVRC. At the March 7 Golden Valley City Council meeting, mayor and GVRC president-elect called rotary “a premier service club made up of leaders and doers.” The City Council voted unanimously to recognize the GVRC with an official seal-stamped document.
Membership
Currently there are 22 active members in GVRC. Half are women. The youngest active member is 28 and the oldest is 85. Treasurer Julie Peterson described GVRC as a “small but mighty club.” Members come from a variety of careers. Entrepreneurs, accountants, medical professionals, people in human resources and food shelf directors could all be found at the March 14 celebration.
Leppik said “it brings real vigor” to have younger people in the club. Sometimes, young people have leadership roles. When Jerry Lothrop was president of GVRC in 1974 and 1975, he was only 26. Having grown up on the Iron Range, Lothrop didn’t know many people in the area. The friendships and connections he made there were invaluable.
“Everything I did in life, honest-to-gosh it came from Rotary,” Lothrop said. “It was the best thing I ever did, bar none.”
In order to arrange weekly guest speakers, pay for food, make donations and organize volunteers, GVRC needs to collect money. As of this printing, Rotary costs $600 per year for membership plus $600 for food, for a total of $1200 a year. There are discounts for people under 35 or over 85. Young or old members pay only $300 per year for membership plus the $600 for food. There is also an option to only pay for the meals a person actually eats.
More information can be found at goldenvalleyrotary.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.