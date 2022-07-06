Marshall Tanick spoke in honor of Watergate’s 50th anniversary
Golden Valley’s Marshall Tanick shared a bit of the Watergate scandal’s history and its ties to Hennepin County for the Rotary Club of Hopkins June 23.
Members gathered at Tuttle’s Eat Bowl Play at noon to eat lunch and listen to Tanick recount some of the history behind former President Richard Nixon’s greatest failure. Tanick has and will be giving several presentations about the topic in the area throughout the spring and summer. He is an attorney at the law firm, Meyer Njus Tanick.
According to Tanick, discussions around Watergate have increased more recently due to the release of recent documentaries, as well as the January 6 committee hearings.
“It’s an issue that’s really in the forefront,” he said. “But what’s not so much in the forefront is Minnesota’s connections to Watergate.”
While Tanick has examined Minnesota’s connections to Watergate, he determined that the Western Suburbs of Hennepin County were “ground zero” for Watergate.
“At the time, some of you may recall, Watergate was no big deal. It was less of a big deal. It happened on Saturday, June 17,” he said, adding that Nixon was out of town when it happened.
Two days later, Nixon’s Press Secretary Ron Ziegler addressed the incident by calling it a third-rate burglary that was of no concern to the president.
Later on, when Woodward wrote small stories about the burglary and Washington Post journalist Carl Bernstein also became involved, that’s where another Minnesota connection was discovered. Bernstein received a call from a Miami bank teller who told him about a check deposited to Bernard Barker, one of the Cubans involved in the break-in.
“And the banker said, ‘you might be interested in this because it’s a check for $25,000 and it’s going to Bernard Barker, and it’s written by Kenneth Dahlberg.’ Kenneth Dahlberg was a decorated World War II hero from Minnesota,” he said.
Dahlberg lived out in the western suburbs and later created the company known as MiracleEar, a first-of-its-kind hearing aid company. The company still exists under a different name, he said, but for many years the headquarters of the company was located in Golden Valley. He was also the Midwest Finance Chairman for CREEP, known as the Committee for the Re-election of the President.
“That broke (Watergate) open initially. We all know the very slow process. It took two years for Watergate to play out,” he said, adding that when Bernstein came back from Miami with this connection, it ultimately launched his investigation with Woodward.
Another Minnesota connection came right after Watergate, involving Attorney General John Mitchell. After Mitchell stepped down from CREEP the day after Watergate, his replacement to head CREEP was Clark MacGregor, a U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for five terms, which included the western suburbs. After MacGregor lost the 1970 Senate race against Hubert Humphrey, Nixon kept him around and he later served as the assistant to Mitchell until he eventually replaced him.
“MacGregor was not in any way implicated in the Watergate,” Tanick said. However, while MacGregor didn’t become a big name in the scandal, he was a significant spokesperson for CREEP.
Additional connections to Minnesota include Maurice Stans from Shakopee, the Secretary of Commerce for the Nixon Administration who later stepped down from a Congressional position to be the finance director for CREEP and recruited Dahlberg. Charles Colson was a top Nixon aide and later headed the Minnesota-based Prison Fellowship Organization, which assisted prisoners after they served their time.
There were also several Watergate lawsuits involving Minnesota, including U.S. v. Andreas from 1974, Stanger v. Gordon from 1976 and U.S. vs 3M from 1977. According to Tanick, Watergate ended with the U.S. vs 3M case.
Tanick’s Watergate connections
Some of Tanick’s own connections to Watergate include his time as a recently graduated journalist in 1970 with an interest in being a court reporter. He interviewed for a position with Washington Post and was offered a job to cover the Northern Suburban Virginia beat. He said he wasn’t interested in the job, turned it down and later moved on to law school. The job was later given to Bob Woodward.
Tanick also negotiated directly with Colson during a case regarding a severance agreement and was on the same side of a civil case as Donald Segretti, who was convicted years earlier for some of the dirty tricks he played against Democrats during Watergate.
