The Nov. 3 general election will include the Robbinsdale Mayor and two City Council seats in Ward I and II.
For mayor, the candidates are Wally Langfellow and Bill Blonigan.
In Ward I, the candidates Charles Austinson and Tyler Kline. In Ward II, the candidates are Sheila Webb and Jason Greenberg.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Robbinsdale mayoral race
William A. “Bill” Blonigan
Address: 4300 Twin Oak Lane
Education: Golden Valley High School; B.A. Political Science, U of M; Juris Doctorate, William Mitchell College of Law
Occupation: Attorney
Community involvement: Heart of Robbinsdale Co-Founder, Cable Commission, numerous NLC, LMC, Metro Cities, District 281 committees
Contact: Blonigan4Mayor@gmail.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
We should work with our neighboring Blue Line cities to push for the already-agreed-upon route. It’s wrong to pit the current Blue Line cities against north Minneapolis to find a new route.
We have spent hundreds of millions of dollars coming up with the current route. We should push for the current route and for a supplemental route through north Minneapolis and into Robbinsdale. We need to push our U.S. Senators and Congressional delegation to pressure BNSF through tax breaks or extra taxes and/or favorable legislation, to return to the table and stop their disingenuous change of heart against the approved route.
All of the cities served by the original Bottineau Boulevard Extension and north Minneapolis serve underrepresented, racially disparate, public transportation-needing and deserving populations. The original plan should go forward first, then the north Minneapolis connector.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
I envision using the same energy and techniques to help Robbinsdale keep its small-town charm and attract new business that I have used for 40 years; by collaborating with the public, council members, staff, businesses and developers. Listening to the public and having detailed knowledge of the tools afforded to the city such as tax-increment financing, responsible budgeting to maintain our AA+ bond rating, ordinances that protect the public without being too onerous, appropriately updating streetscapes, maintaining our architectural guidelines in the downtown and providing businesses with façade loans/grants incentivizing capital improvements by businesses are among the tools we have available.
Following the example of Mayor Murphy, I will actively engage both outside and current Robbinsdale businesses to locate or upgrade their business in Robbinsdale. I hope the voters think that the extremely complicated nuances of helping to run city government will be best served by a mayor with an extensive background and record in city government, especially with experienced council members retiring.
Wally Langfellow
Address: 3958 Orchard Ave N.
Education: B.S. Degree, journalism and speech communications
Occupation: Broadcaster/Publisher, Owner of Minnesota Score Magazine and Radio
Community involvement: Founder/Organizer “Save Robbinsdale Schools” campaign 2005-2009; Robbinsdale Little League Board member 2001-2010; ACYBA Board member 2007-2017; Vice President, Baseball in Benin 2010-present.
Contact information: wally@wallyformayor.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
While some new routes have been suggested, including one that goes through north Minneapolis and eventually down Bottineau Boulevard into Robbinsdale, I would like to see us pursue a different angle at this point. BNSF says they are concerned about light rail and freight running next to each other down the BNSF corridor. So if that really is the problem, I would advocate that for now, we should pursue commuter rail, similar to the North Star Line (that currently runs from Target Field to Big Lake).
The stops in Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Crystal and into Brooklyn Park would essentially be the same, with maybe a half-dozen trains each way, per day. The cost would be far less as we would be using the existing rail line (possibly upgrade the actual tracks where needed). Purchase the trains, build the platforms and we aren’t waiting another 20 years for something to happen. This could happen faster, cheaper, and be an easier sell in these times of tightening budgets.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
I would like to see us go after more local businesses that serve the day-to-day needs of our citizens. It helps build community and keeps people shopping local. Between our downtown, Robin Center and Town Center, there are plenty of open spaces for these types of businesses. A bike shop, pet supply store, auto parts store and garden center are among the types of businesses that residents have suggested to me.
I am not in favor of any more high rise/high-density housing developments. That’s where we lose our “small-town charm.” I would rather look for opportunities to build more affordable new single-family homes, predominantly on lots where there are existing, deteriorating houses.
City Council race, Ward I
Charles Austinson
Address: 4360 Robin Ave N.
Education: LL.M. Georgetown University Law Center; J.D., University of St. Thomas School of Law
Occupation: Attorney
Community involvement: Robbinsdale Charter Commission, member; Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, member
Contact: birdtownchaz@gmail.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
Working with the Met Council on a new route, as a City Council member, I would require at least two conditions be met before Robbinsdale signed off on any plan:
First, I would require that no route displace any existing Robbinsdale residence or business. As a City Council member and longtime resident, I cannot ask any resident or business owner to move his or her home or business to accommodate LRT.
Second, if the proposed route runs along County Road 81 (which seems to be a viable option), I would require that sufficient resources for the investment in Robbinsdale’s infrastructure along the proposed route be part of the funding package. Robbinsdale needs to remain a connected community, and so resources need to be available to reduce traffic and speeds on County Road 81 and to construct a bike- and pedestrian-friendly overpass over the new 81/LRT route. Robbinsdale should welcome LRT and the increased commuter traffic, but accommodations must be made for existing residents with respect to accessing all their community has to offer.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
My long-term vision for Robbinsdale is to create a walkable commercial district full of diverse businesses (retail, office, eateries) that spans Hubbard Avenue to Lake Drive, from 40th to 42nd avenues north. Robbinsdale, being one of the few suburbs that has a real downtown, needs to ensure that every development decision in this core commercial district be made to preserve that aesthetic.
This does not mean that larger retailers or businesses cannot do business in downtown Robbinsdale. As a pro-business candidate, I welcome those opportunities. It simply means that any future development, or redevelopment, should be tailored to accommodate the “small-town” charm we all enjoy.
Properly zoned and designed, our city should have no problem continuing to attract vibrant businesses.
Tyler Kline
Address: 5208 44th Ave N.
Education: University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts, B.A. Political Science
Occupation: Legislative assistant in Minnesota Senate; bartender, TGIFridays
Community involvement: Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce Member; Constituent Services for Robbinsdale at Minnesota Senate; Former SD45 DFL Director
Contact information: ElectTylerKline@gmail.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
I am disappointed but understand the Met Council’s decision to move on from the original Bottineau LRT route. Robbinsdale has invested much time and money in preparation for LRT and we can’t walk away. The need for transportation is great and will continue to grow as the population of the metro area increases.
We need to be active in doing what can be done to bring all stakeholders (including BNSF) to the table to get this project done. If the city takes a sit-and-wait approach the new path may not include Robbinsdale, and that is something that we can’t let happen.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
From 2003 to 2012, I was the general manager of Mobile Lock & Safe in downtown Robbinsdale. The look of Robbinsdale has changed since 2003, but the small-town vibe remains the same.
While the landscape of businesses and buildings have changed, the thing that remains in Robbinsdale is a community of caring, committed members dedicated to the quality of their city. As new businesses and developments come to Robbinsdale, we need to make sure that all of our community is invested in its future. We need to make sure that people in the community know that their voices are heard and that they matter.
During my time at the Minnesota Senate, I have found constituent outreach to be the best way to listen to and learn about the issues in the community. This approach seems to not only be common sense, but also a valued way to serve a community and its people by allowing space for their voices. I promise the people of Robbinsdale that I will always be open to and seek out opinions of those in the community on how to keep Robbinsdale a place that we can all be proud to call home.
City Council race, Ward II
Jason Greenberg
Address: 3603 Beard Ave N.
Education: B.A. University of Missouri
Occupation: Senior account executive at Jamf
Community involvement: Eight years (current), at-large member of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission; Metro Blue Line Extension Community Advisory Committee; Lakeview Elementary Volunteer; Girls on the Run Trainer; New Hope Dance Volunteer
Contact information: jason4birdtown@gmail.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
As a member of the Community Advisory Committee, I was very disappointed to see that plans for the Blue Line Extension had changed with no prior notice to a large number of the stakeholders. My approach will be to continue to attend Blue Line Extension meetings and represent Robbinsdale. I called Sophia Ginis, manager of public involvement, and had a long discussion to share my perspective and receive her feedback. I attended the subsequent meeting after the announcement was made public. Many of the cities along the corridor expressed frustration with the process.
As a candidate, I have heard from a majority of Ward II residents that light rail in Robbinsdale is important to them. Some told me the reason for moving to Robbinsdale was a proposed light rail stop. I will make sure those responsible for this project prioritize a stop in Robbinsdale regardless of the new route.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
As a member of the Planning Commission, this is something that’s very important to me. We have made numerous recommendations to the City Council about our need to support independent businesses and maintain the feel of our downtown district. Through those conversations, I understand which spaces in Robbinsdale make sense for redevelopment. We can scale our downtown not by building up, but by using more of the West Broadway corridor and having additional businesses on Hubbard Avenue.
I also want to keep our single-family home neighborhoods intact. I envision being aggressive in courting new independent businesses and development to Robbinsdale, but only supporting those that are the right fit for our city. And most importantly, building on our community connections, which is part of what makes Robbinsdale so unique.
Sheila Webb
Address: 4519 Zenith Avenue N.
Education: Master’s degree in social work
Occupation: School social worker
Community involvement: Chair of Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission; Secretary with the League of Women Voters CNHEPR; Seven Dreams Education Foundation Board of Directors; Hennepin County Race Equity Advisory Council Member
Contact information: WebbForWard2@gmail.com
What approach would you take to finding a new route for the Blue Line Extension/Bottineau LRT project?
My approach would begin with including the people who live, work, play, visit, attend school and own businesses in Robbinsdale. I would present a plan to educate the community and public about the logistics for the Blue Line; from the construction of the corridor to the maintenance and cost. I would also include the value of having an accessible transit system in the community.
City leaders from various towns have invested years of planning on this project. I think it’s important Robbinsdale residents and business owners, along with the Connect Blue Line Now! Coalition take the lead in making sure neighboring communities are included in the meetings; and that we are looking through a lens of equity and inclusion for residents all around us. There needs to be an assertive move from elected officials to get the railroad to reestablish their partnership in seeing the light rail successfully completed.
How do you envision Robbinsdale keeping its small-town charm while attracting new businesses and developments?
I anticipate Robbinsdale forming strong partnerships and appealing to new businesses as an expanding city. I must add, there is also value in focusing on existing businesses and their potential for growth. I think the best way to keep small-town charm is to avoid heavily developing in areas that have limited space.
The City of Robbinsdale must take into consideration their outlines of land use and zoning practices when planning for new developments and redevelopments. It would be wise to incorporate unused structures in the planning phases of improvements. Although it can be challenging, I think small-town charm can exist in a city moving toward revitalization.
