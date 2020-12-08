District 45B Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) was chosen to chair the newly-created Preventative Health Policy Division for the 2021-2022 biennium. The Minnesota House DFL made the committee structure and chair assignments for the upcoming session, which convenes Jan. 5.
Currently, Freiberg serves as the chair of the House Government Operations Committee. A public health attorney, Freiberg was first elected to the House in 2012.
“It’s an incredible honor to be named as chair of this new division, and a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” said Freiberg. “With Minnesota in the midst of a global pandemic, how we support and legislate for public health is more important than ever. The creation of this division is a testament to the House DFL’s commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of all Minnesotans, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The full membership of House committees is expected to be announced in late December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.