Clapping, smiles, and new occupations began for three public servants last week in Golden Valley and one in Robbinsdale.

At a June 6 Golden Valley City Council meeting, Sophia Ginis took the oath of office. Her term on the council will last until January 2.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments