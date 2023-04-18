Cantor Audrey Abrams leads the room in song. Some musical numbers were sung to the tune of popular songs. “A Passover Song” was to the tune of “My Favorite Things.” “Take me out to the Seder” was a spoof of “Take me out to the ballgame.”
A key part of a traditional Passover Seder meal includes drinking four cups of wine. But another key part of Seder is re-imagining the holiday to fit a modern context. Some Jewish people who have struggled to become sober might take grape juice instead of wine.
A “Freedom from Addiction” Seder on April 10 at the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis in Golden Valley allowed for people to gather without having to feel weird about confronting alcohol. It was also a place for people to speak among empathetic listeners who understand what it means to be facing addiction. For the Jewish Recovery Network and JFCS, the annual “Freedom from Addiction” Seder is about storytelling and joy.
“The idea is as we talk about a historical freedom from one kind of slavery,” organizer Jane Weiner said. “That theme also talks about freedom from addiction. And addiction is seen as a kind of slavery because you lose the power of choice.”
During the seven or eight days of Passover, some people will have several Seder dinners. Others might only have one. The story of Exodus is told through the dinner plate, explained by a leader. In this case, the leader was Audrey Abrams, who led songs and spoke about how everything related to Exodus as well as addiction. Bitter foods are a reminder of difficult times. Matza, “the bread of affliction,” is a flat bread made without yeast. Matza, which can be made very quickly or bought in a store, represents both the story of the hasty departure from Egypt and the modern way in which people try to rush out of addiction.
A bone represents lambs sacrificed in Exodus to prevent God from killing first-born Jewish people. Charoset is a sweet paste made of apple, honey, cinnamon and walnut. Charoset represents mortar used by enslaved Jewish construction workers.
A packet of information at each placemat displayed words and images for each step of the Seder. “Seder” means “order” in Hebrew. During the Seder, Abrams encouraged participation in songs and asked people to read from the packet. Towards the end of the program, Abrams invited people to share their stories. Inside the walls of JFCS with about 50 people around on Zoom and in person, two brave participants shared their stories.
“We try in this Seder to do a combination of things,” Weiner said. “We try to tell the story of coming from bitterness into change and hope. ... We also try to have something that is beautiful: a beautiful Seder plate, a beautiful dinner. When you come out of addiction, you need the beauty of life to feel like you want to participate in and improve life.”
JFCS’s Addiction and Recovery Services Program helps support all people regardless of religious affiliation, both individuals and families. Call 952-546-0616 to learn more about options.
