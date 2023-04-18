A key part of a traditional Passover Seder meal includes drinking four cups of wine. But another key part of Seder is re-imagining the holiday to fit a modern context. Some Jewish people who have struggled to become sober might take grape juice instead of wine.

A “Freedom from Addiction” Seder on April 10 at the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis in Golden Valley allowed for people to gather without having to feel weird about confronting alcohol. It was also a place for people to speak among empathetic listeners who understand what it means to be facing addiction. For the Jewish Recovery Network and JFCS, the annual “Freedom from Addiction” Seder is about storytelling and joy.

