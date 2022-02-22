Kline plans to stay on council after felony arrest
The fallout of a drunk driving arrest of a Robbinsdale City Councilmember now includes a citizen petition to force his removal from office. Former Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy has announced he is leading an effort to get Tyler Kline removed from his Ward 1 council seat.
On Feb. 15, Murphy addressed the Robbinsdale City Council during an open forum to discuss his next steps, calling Kline’s Jan. 24 arrest “an undeniable breach of trust” to the Robbinsdale community.
During the first hours of Jan. 24 , Kline allegedly caused a traffic crash driving while traveling the wrong way on Highway 100 in his vehicle. He reportedly evaded police multiple times across city boundaries until his car was ultimately forced to a stop after a police squad car drove into him. According to the police report, after refusing to obey commands, Kline was then physically removed from his vehicle where he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20.
Kline has since enrolled himself in a day treatment program and has announced his plans to stay on the council, citing overwhelming support from the community and a desire to set an example that those undergoing personal struggles can “still do good” in the community.
Murphy disagreed that staying on the council was appropriate.
“It’s not the residents of Robbinsdale’s responsibility to be a part of his personal improvement. This isn’t the right place for that,” Murphy said. “I can’t sit and watch him in any of these meetings and believe that he’s doing the best thing for Robbinsdale, because the best thing for Robbinsdale would be him to resign.”
To date, two current Robbinsdale City Councilmembers have asked Kline to step down, and two have said they will not offer their opinion on the matter on the basis that the decision is up to Kline and his voters.
Community petition
Since Kline has indicated that he will not resign, Murphy and other community members are organizing a process to recall Kline’s election. According to the city charter, it will require a petition signed by one quarter of the number of eligible voters that Ward 1 had in the last election. Murphy said by his calculation, that is about 654 signatures, which will need to be gathered in 30 days to be successful. All signatures must be from residents of Ward 1.
After the petition is certified, the city will be required to host a special election in August. Murphy confirmed he would file to run for the office in the special election. He added that volunteers had hoped for a spring election, but due to statewide redistricting, Hennepin County is prohibiting special elections from any of its municipalities until the primaries in August.
Murphy said he was confident his team could gather the signatures needed based on the interest he has received so far and his existing campaign experience. The former mayor held office for eight years, ending his second term in 2020.
To sustain engagement from the petition to the election, Murphy said he and the volunteers will hold off on collecting signatures until April.
In a conversation with the Sun Post, Kline said that he was aware of a group that was opposed to him remaining on the council, and the recall process was “totally their right” to pursue.
“That’s their views, and that’s okay,” said Kline. “I’d hope more people have room for me bettering myself while continuing to do good for the community.”
Kline said if the petition gathered enough signatures, he had not decided whether he would run in the special election.
“That would be something I’d have to talk about with my family and neighbors,” Kline said.
Previous DUI
The latest incident is the second time Kline has been charged for drinking and driving. According to court records, in 2010 Kline was charged with driving under the influence, as well as careless driving and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. The charges for the DUI were dismissed one year later.
At open forum, Murphy shared a 2020 social media exchange in which a constituent asked Kline to confirm whether he was the “Tyler Kline” involved in the 2010 incident. Kline, who was campaigning at the time, replied that it was, but said the incident was a “one-time” mistake.
Murphy said it’s clear that Kline’s words for that constituent weren’t “truthful” as he now faces gross misdemeanor and felony charges.
Kline confirmed the 2010 incident to the Sun Post, and explained that when he made that statement to the constituent, he had meant it.
“I thought it was a one-time mistake. I thought it was under control and that’s why it wasn’t,” said Kline. “That’s why I joined the Hazelden (Betty Ford) program. I wanted to make sure I’m in a better place moving forward.”
Kline, council response
At the Feb. 15 council meeting, Kline responded to those that asked him to resign during open forum. The open forum portion is not broadcast due to city practice.
“Again, we did have a number of people come today in the pre-televised part of the council meeting with their views and opinions about my resignation, I understand that that’s how they feel,” Kline said. “I will say that I’ve been hearing from plenty of people – I would say more people have reached out to me in support of me staying on the council – and I get that that’s not what everyone’s hearing.”
He continued with another commitment to remain on the council: “I’m going to continue to be here, and do good for the people of Ward 1 who voted me here.”
During their board reports, councilmembers George Selman and Pat Backen reviewed their position that Kline should resign. Councilmember Sheila Webb said the council did not have authority on the matter and so she would not make a statement, though she said was feeling pressure to make one.
“You say you have a process going in Ward 1, then that’s how it should be done,” Webb said. “Either Tyler needs to make the decision to resign or the residents of Ward 1.”
Murphy added he would also prefer to see Kline resign to avoid the disruption of the recall process to the community, staff and council.
“We’re going to invigorate all these people in Robbinsdale to remove a councilmember. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could invigorate these people to do something a little more beneficial to the city and not waste time on his resignation?” Murphy said.
According to city charter, a felony conviction is also grounds for a councilmember’s removal from office in Robbinsdale. While Kline has been charged with a felony, he has not yet been convicted.
