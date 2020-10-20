Patrick Foley, a captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, has been selected to fill the post of police chief, effective Oct. 20. Foley was the interim police chief since the retirement of Jim Franzen in July.
In announcing the appointment, City Manager Marcia Glick said, “Patrick Foley has the management experience needed to direct a major city department with 35 employees – and he has performed admirably as interim police chief, even as he continued to carry out duties as captain.”
“He is a supportive team leader, but is also open and adept at putting new ideas into action,” Glick added.
A 22-year public safety veteran, Foley has spent his career serving the Robbinsdale community. He was hired in 1998 as a community service officer and steadily rose through the department’s ranks, working as a patrol officer, investigator, sergeant and captain.
“I’m honored and humbled to accept this position. While these are challenging times, I’m looking forward to leading our department as we work to strengthen relationships, trust and understanding with those we serve,” said Foley.
Foley has a master’s degree in public safety administration, a bachelor’s degree in police science and is a graduate of the FBI’s national academy.
A major focus of Foley’s work will be community outreach. A new team of community service officers will focus on community outreach with support from a dedicated community service intern. Foley is also is working with a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between the community and the police.
Glick said it became clear during the hiring process that the department also needs a community outreach position and intends to add a full-time civilian community outreach/resource position. The role will follow up on residents’ concerns, work with human resources staff to respond to citizen concerns, and spearhead efforts to create opportunities for the community to come together to hear speakers and participate in discussion groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.