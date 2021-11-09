The southbound bridge connecting County Road 81 in Robbinsdale to Minneapolis will reopen in the coming weeks, according to a Nov. 3 report by Hennepin County.
At the time of the update, concrete railings needed to be poured, as well as paving and restriping of Theodore Wirth Parkway and the installation of new signs, lights and guardrails.
Project staff anticipates that the southbound bridge will reopen in late November. Work will then shift to the reconstruction of the northbound bridge.
Motorist and foot traffic will continue to flow in both directions (and below the bridges) through the majority of the construction period. All three bridges are expected to be complete in 2023.
According to the county, before construction approximately 16,700 vehicles use the bridges every day, another 4,000 to 6,000 vehicles use the parkways below and the Grand Rounds trail to the north is believed to be one of Minneapolis’s busiest bikeways.
Upgrades to the area, once complete, will include greater sightlines and a significant reduction in the intersection’s size.
To sign up for project updates, visit hennepin/us/west-broadway-bridges.
