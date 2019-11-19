Robbinsdale Area Schools officials recently announced that Erick Norby was selected to move from an interim basis to a permanent role as the principal of Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. Before serving in the interim capacity, Norby was the principal of Robbinsdale Academy-Highview. Sun Newspapers sent Norby questions to get his thoughts on being officially selected as the principal.
What do people need to know about students today and their education?
Norby: As much as people like to think there is a cookie-cutter style educational process in place, our education system is actually very differentiated and personalized. In our district, we offer so many different opportunities for students to achieve and be successful.
In addition to students doing their general course work, Armstrong High School also offers advanced placement course work, technical education course work, television production activities and postsecondary enrollment options. Our district and school are also aligning with Hennepin Technical College to work on articulating course work in business and culinary arts, among others.
Students can focus on specific interests or experiment with courses offering to develop their varied interests. It is a very exciting time to be at Armstrong.
Can you talk a little bit about your journey through the Robbinsdale School District?
My journey through Robbinsdale Area Schools has been wonderful. I am a graduate of our district and chose to come back here after working two and a half years in the Elk River School district, and have never left.
I have enjoyed being a social studies teacher, academic dean, head football coach, assistant principal and head principal. I have been in various buildings in our district and they all strive for excellence.
There have been many great mentors for me in our district including Frank Herman, Bruce Beidelman and David Adney. They all helped me grow as a teacher and principal. I have been very blessed to be in a great district with great leaders to observe and learn from.
What excites you about being selected as the principal of Armstrong High School?
This a wonderfully strong and committed community. Our Armstrong Parent Association is very active and has a positive influence on our school culture. Armstrong has a strong, established and dedicated staff. Everyone who works at Armstrong has Falcon pride, it’s real. All of our staff members support one another and our students.
When I arrived in July as the interim principal, the staff was friendly, positive and welcoming to me and my family. After being here for a few weeks, my desire to have the principal job on a permanent basis grew tremendously because of the culture of success that is in the building.
Most importantly, our students are incredible. Our athletic, activities and arts programs are incredible. Our students have a high participation rate here representing Armstrong, and they take a lot of pride in being a Falcon, wearing their school colors and supporting each other. Our events are always well-attended and the pride is huge.
Armstrong students participated in our district fall festival at Orchestra Hall with Cooper High School. The venue was full and the excitement and pride were immeasurable. It was a moment I will never forget, and look forward to many more.
What are some things you believe students and staff of Armstrong bring to the community as a whole?
Our staff and students bring a high level of dedication to our community and awareness of each other. We are a very diverse school and we support each other. Our staff and students are very positive and respectful to each other. There is a strong sense of care and achievement here as well. We love to celebrate all our success together and have fun. There is a very strong sense of caring and willingness to help each other.
