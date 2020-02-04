Current owner of El Toro Mexican Restaurant Jeovani Gomez plans to open a cafe and grill next door at the former First Crack Cafe location on West Broadway in Robbinsdale.
The cafe, named Mama Lupita’s, received restaurant and liquor sales approvals Jan. 21 from the Robbinsdale City Council.
Gomez was not present during the licensing consideration, but representative Rachel Rodriguez appeared to speak on his behalf. She said hours haven’t been determined, but that the cafe was tentatively scheduled to be open Feb. 15.
“We are excited that we’re going to be opening a family restaurant that will be serving up classic American breakfast,” Rodriguez said. “We are proud and blessed to be part of this generous community.”
She said the cafe would have a “diner feel,” where customers would be able to watch the cooks make their food at the counter. The menu will have specialty cocktails like flavored mimosas.
Because a background investigation conducted last fall on Gomez to renew his El Toro license, the Robbinsdale Police Department agreed another full investigation for Mama Lupita’s was not necessary.
At the time of approval, Councilmember Pat Backen said an El Toro chef had shared some photos of the space as it was being renovated. Backen called the result “beautiful.”
“They’ve done a lot with it,” agreed Rodriguez. “It looks totally different.”
Mama Lupita’s joins a list of anticipated restaurant openings in downtown Robbinsdale.
The Birdhouse, at the former Canton Garden restaurant on West Broadway, has an April 1 target opening date. The restaurant is a new concept from the creators of the Bulldog, a three-location Twin Cities restaurant chain.
The opening of the new Travail Kitchen and Amusements will be sometime this year, as no official opening date has been given.
The Travail owners also operate West Broadway craft pizza joint Pig Ate My Pizza, MN BBQ Co. in Minneapolis, and the “Travail Minneapolis Residency,” a series of themed, fine dining concepts on Hennepin Avenue that will close when the new Travail is opened.
