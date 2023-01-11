Early voting is underway for the special election for Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Council. To vote before election day Tuesday, Feb. 14, visit City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ward 1 polling place is typically at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4201 Regent Ave. N. However, for the special election (including day-of voting Feb. 14), all voting will take place at City Hall.

