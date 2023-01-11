Early voting is underway for the special election for Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Council. To vote before election day Tuesday, Feb. 14, visit City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ward 1 polling place is typically at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4201 Regent Ave. N. However, for the special election (including day-of voting Feb. 14), all voting will take place at City Hall.
Candidates for election are Regan Murphy and Raymond Blackledge. The winner will represent Ward 1 residents (in the northwestern region of the city) until Jan. 1, 2024.
In the Ward 1 primary, Murphy captured 42% of the vote with 524 votes, followed by Blackledge with 323 votes, or 26% of the vote.
Murphy is a Robbinsdale native and two-term mayor. He previously told the Sun Post he ran to continue “moving Robbinsdale forward.” A top priority was to help local businesses thrive and recruit new ones.
Blackledge works in the nonprofit sector, currently in education, and is a Robbinsdale Area Schools track coach and member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He previously told the Sun Post that he ran to be more involved in the community. Campaign priorities included listening and collaborating with the community, and capitalizing on existing community “hubs” to spread city communications.
