Results for Minnesota House and Senate races in District 45 have been tallied. Read below for results.
Senate District 45
With 100% of the ballots counted, Ann Rest leads in the election for Minnesota Senate District 45.
As of 9:10 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Rest with 28,722 votes, Republican Roxana Bruins with 13,864 votes, Legal Marijuana Now party Andy Schuler with 4,620 votes.
The district encompasses all of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale, and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth.
House District 45A
With 100% of the ballots counted, DFLer Cedrick Frazier appears to have won the election for Minnesota House District 45A.
As of 9:22 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Frazier with 13,649 votes, and Republican Jesse Pfliger with 7,958 votes.
The district includes New Hope, Crystal, and eastern Plymouth.
House District 45B
With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Mike Freiberg appears to have retained his seat in the election for Minnesota House District 45B.
As of 9:25 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Freiberg with 17,737 votes, and Republican challenger Ken Fitzgerald with 7,358 votes.
Mike Freiberg is a public health attorney and former Golden Valley City Councilmember. He has been the District 45B representative for eight years.
Ken Fitzgerald is the Vice President of purchasing for Walker Bookstore and is on the curriculum advisory board for Robbinsdale Area Schools. He lives in Robbinsdale.
The district encompasses all of Robbinsdale and parts of Crystal, New Hope, and Golden Valley.
