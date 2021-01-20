The 2021 session began at the beginning of January for the Minnesota House and Senate. What is on the District 45 legislators’ minds this month? More pandemic-related laws, from recovery to worker’s compensation; budget planning for the next biennium; and a stern condemnation of the recent events at the U.S. Capitol.
The Sun Post caught up with District 45 Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) and District 45B Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) to hear of their thoughts and priorities at the session’s outset.
Q. Does the beginning of a legislative session feel or operate differently compared to the middle or end? What is important to capitalize on in a new session?
Rest: This session has more of a sense of urgency because of the pandemic and trying to get the vaccines to as many folks as possible. Although we started the session with the hope of possibly being able to conduct all business in person, that is more and more unlikely.
Freiberg: It is important to set the agenda and highlight your priorities at the beginning of a session. There are several new members who are getting acquainted with the process. The beginning of this session feels particularly different since we are still in a pandemic and most of the business is occurring remotely.
Has the makeup of the Legislature changed in any significant ways? Do you expect a different atmosphere during the session as a result?
Rest: The Senate has certainly changed regarding the increase in the number of committees and the decrease in the number of members on each of the 29 committees. Conducting everything but floor sessions virtually certainly results in a different atmosphere in addition to the concerns for the physical safety of legislative staff and legislators following the rioting and insurrection at the U. S. Capitol.
Freiberg: There are several new members and a new committee structure. I will be chairing a new committee, the Preventive Health Policy Division. The House is prioritizing prevention, which is particularly important during a pandemic.
Name three priorities in the beginning of the legislative session. Are these priorities the same as previous years?
Rest: At the beginning of the biennium, we usually focus almost immediately on building the budget for the next two years. This year a primary focus is on dealing responsibly with the pandemic and trying our best to have a return to normalcy for our families and businesses.
Freiberg: COVID-19 remains a threat, and we need to ensure there is a strong recovery. One priority is worker protections, including providing emergency paid sick leave for health care workers, workers’ compensation for school employees who contract COVID-19, and getting hospitality workers back to work. Health care is another priority, including testing, vaccination, and staffing support for long-term care. Finally, education remains a priority, including investments to address learning loss and opportunity gaps, and funding stabilization to address temporarily decreased enrollment.
Have you been assigned to any committees? What do these committees typically accomplish, and what are some things you expect these committees to visit this year?
Rest: My committees are Taxes, Housing Policy and Finance and Rules. I am also on the Great Lakes and the Legislative Audit commissions.
Freiberg: In addition to chairing the Preventive Health Policy Division, I will be serving on the Health Finance and Policy, Capital Investment, and Legislative Process Reform committees. The Capital Investment Committee will be making investments that will help our economic recovery, and I want to make sure the inner suburban ring that I represent is included. The Legislative Process Reform Committee will be looking at the governor’s emergency authority to see how that process can be improved.
Any specific local initiatives or ideas that you are interested in pursuing?
Rest: Making sure that the local bonding projects can go forward.
Freiberg: I have already introduced a bill to fix language from last year’s bonding bill related to a project in Golden Valley. I am also interested in providing grants to residents to help with the cost of sewer compliance.
What are your thoughts on the recent events at the U.S. Capitol? Do you feel there is any onus on the MN House to act in response to those events, or the extended events in St. Paul?
Rest: I have sent a capitol update regarding the riots in D.C. I support the bipartisan decision of the U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate to impeach Donald Trump.
Freiberg: The actions taken by the insurrectionist mob were appalling and anti-democratic. We have to ensure our state capitol complex is secure for the public, staff, and legislators. We also need to hold people accountable who participated in the Jan. 6 riots, including the president. I support his impeachment and removal.
