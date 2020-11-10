The Minnesota House and Senate seats in District 45 were claimed by DFLers in the Nov. 3 election. After results were tallied, incumbent Ann Rest emerged a victor in Senate District 45, incumbent Mike Freiberg in House District 45B, and newcomer and New Hope City Councilmember Cedrick Frazier in House District 45A.
The results are not final until certified. Totals below were accessed Nov. 5. The unofficial vote count was expected to be complete Nov. 10 to account for absentee ballots accepted after election day.
Senate District 45
Unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Rest with 29,046 votes or 60%, Republican Roxana Bruins with 14,032 votes, Legal Marijuana Now party Andy Schuler with 4,723 votes.
The district encompasses all of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale, and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth.
“Thanks to the voters in our SD45 communities for re-electing me to the Minnesota Senate,” said Rest, who will begin serving her seventh term in 2021. “I am so grateful that I may continue to serve you.”
Before her time on the Senate, Rest served eight terms in the Minnesota House. She is a retired CPA and former Robbinsdale Armstrong English teacher from New Hope.
Bruins congratulated those elected and encouraged voters to stay politically active between election years.
“We all want and expect our leaders to represent us, the people, not just a biased, radical political agenda,” Bruins said. “I enjoyed running a strong, positive campaign and appreciate all who also agreed ‘It Is Time for a Change’ and voted in my favor. I am grateful for all who supported me through volunteering, prayer, encouragement and donation.”
House District 45A
Unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Frazier with 13,864 votes or 63%, and Republican Jesse Pfliger with 8,081 votes.
The district includes New Hope, Crystal and eastern Plymouth, and is currently served by retiring Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal). Carlson has retained the seat since 1973.
Frazier is a labor attorney, New Hope City Councilmember and former planning commissioner.
Pfliger works in the hospitality and service industry, recently assuming ownership of Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano in Robbinsdale.
House District 45B
Unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Freiberg with 17,924 votes or 70%, and Republican challenger Ken Fitzgerald with 7,424 votes.
The district encompasses all of Robbinsdale and parts of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley.
Freiberg is a public health attorney and former Golden Valley City Councilmember. He has been the District 45B representative for eight years. He said he was honored to be approved by voters for a fifth term.
“I do feel like I’ve been able to deliver for the district, most recently by fighting for projects for our district in the bonding bill,” he said.
Freiberg said he celebrated by taking down lawn signs and watching national election coverage with his daughter. All three District 45 seats did not get a traditional forum hosted by a chapter of the League of Women Voters (though one was hosted by the Hopkins School District Legislative Action Coalition). Freiberg said this year, he tried to make his campaign more pandemic-friendly by making phone calls to constituents, texting them and participating in a candidate car parade.
Freiberg also thanked his challenger for running a “positive campaign focused on the issues.”
Fitzgerald, too, was thankful for the team that helped him campaign. He is the vice president of purchasing for Walker Bookstore and is on the curriculum advisory board for Robbinsdale Area Schools. He lives in Robbinsdale.
“First, I’d like to thank all those who volunteered and supported me, especially my beautiful wife and adorable children (who even went door to door with me on numerous occasions), my campaign manager, Mark, and my treasurer, Rachael, and all my many volunteers who stepped up to assist with the campaign,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement. “Thank you, thank you!”
Aside from gratitude, Fitzgerald also spoke words of caution about the continued division in the state and nation.
“No matter who wins some of these elections, if we as citizens of this great nation do not start coming together from opposite sides of the aisle without name calling and contempt, willing to listen and dialogue with others outside our own echo chamber ... the damage to our towns, state, and country will be done more from the bottom-up than top-down,” Fitzgerald said.
He continued: “Government is downstream from culture, and so we must shift our thought of government as our primary brother’s keeper, to embrace our responsibility as such. May God, in His Mercy, help us to be so.”
Freiberg predicted a “divided government” in the next session as well, but said he believed it was constituents that were hoping for peace.
“I imagine they are hoping there will be as much agreement as possible,” he said.
