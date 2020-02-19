Concept plans for a small community center-type building at Sanborn Park continue to take shape at Robbinsdale City Hall. Twice this month, the City Council has discussed the potential building, which is partially budgeted for in 2022-2023.
“We haven’t made any firm decision,” on building the community center, said City Manager Marcia Glick. The current building is in poor shape and needs to be rehabilitated within the next few years, “so maybe we should do something new instead.”
For now, the city has capped the initial ideation and plans and will turn to the public for feedback sessions 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
At those meetings, staff members will have concept graphics documenting what the park may look like with or without a new community center. An online survey will be released in early April.
Capital funding is scheduled for the park’s rinks, retaining walls and backstops this year, major work on the building and a new playground in 2022-2023, and trail work in 2026, Glick said.
Estimates for a potential community center are about $5 million, which would be levied through property taxes. Depending on the results of the sessions, the City Council may decide to put the community center proposal on a ballot.
The city decided to pursue the community center discussion after a 2017 city performance survey revealed higher-than-expected resident interest. The survey indicated 85% percent of respondents supported the construction of a community center; 29% said if constructed, they would “very likely” use the space, 47% indicated they were “somewhat likely.” Another question asked how much the respondent would be willing to pay through property tax increases, to which the majority (34%) said they would prefer to pay nothing.
Glick said the city interpreted the data as a positive response toward “wanted to have something,” but what “something” is was a little more mixed.
The City Council looked at the first concept designs in a November work session.
Designs show a two-story building in generally the same place as the current building. It features several large and small meeting rooms on both floors, a catering kitchen and ready room on the upper floor and a warming house, storage, lounge and virtual library in the lower level.
If constructed, the building’s footprint would reach farther into the park than the current building, and require some reshuffling of park features like the skating rink. Engineering staff members are currently considering an alternate building placement overlooking Shoreline Drive, which Glick said would be a similar concept except for walkout access on the second floor. Either way, the park is scheduled for some modifications in the next few years, and if the community feels it doesn’t want a community center, the session will reveal other desires for the park.
“There’s still a lot of unknowns at this point. That’s why we are having the open houses,” said Glick.
What is known is that the community center will not be another Brookview.
Glick reasons that the city has a limited tax base, and already has a fitness center, gyms and some gathering spaces like the historic library, city hall and police building. However, the city buildings are unavailable outside of working hours and the library is not handicap accessible. Glick said the city consistently loses out on opportunities to host cooperative activities due to its lack of viable options.
Whatever is decided, Glick said it will not be hindered (or hinder) the construction of a new water treatment plant on Lee Avenue. That plant replacement project will be funded through water utility revenues, which will increase over the next several years to account for new systems like water softening.
