The City of Crystal has extended its city-wide curfew in conjunction with neighboring communities and the governor’s order, through tonight:
• Tuesday, June 2, 10 p.m. until Wednesday, June 3, at 4 a.m.
The curfew includes all public places, streets and areas accessible to the general public. The curfew does not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger, the homeless and the news media.
NOTE: Be wary of accounts of unrest on social media. There is a significant amount of misinformation being shared. City authorities are in constant communication with intelligence officials and will share important information on the city's social media sites.
CodeRED Emergency Notifications
The City of Crystal, in cooperation with New Hope and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District, is part of the free emergency notification system known as CodeRED.
This service delivers customized emergency messages to residents and businesses via phone calls, text messages and emails.
Emergency notifications address:
• Criminal activity;
• Threats to people, property or the environment;
• Fires;
• Drinking water contamination;
• Utility outages;
• Missing children or missing persons; and
• Traffic conditions.
Sign up on your phone today by texting “crystalnewhope” to 99411.
Sign up on any device or computer here.
