David Cummings and Eric C. Wilhelm will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election ballot after placing first and second in the Aug. 11 Primary Election for the Crystal City Council seat being vacated by Ward 4 Councilmember Julie Deshler.
James Einfeldt-Brown finished third and was eliminated. Cummings received 403 votes to the 234 for Wilhelm. Einfeldt-Brown tallied 128 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
