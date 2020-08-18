David Cummings and Eric C. Wilhelm will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election ballot after placing first and second in the Aug. 11 Primary Election for the Crystal City Council seat being vacated by Ward 4 Councilmember Julie Deshler.

James Einfeldt-Brown finished third and was eliminated. Cummings received 403 votes to the 234 for Wilhelm. Einfeldt-Brown tallied 128 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

