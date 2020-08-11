CRYSTAL PRIMARY WINNERS

David Cummings and Eric Wilhelm will face off in the Nov. 3 General Election after finishing first and second in the Aug. 11 Primary. James Einfeldt-Brown was eliminated.

David Cummings and Eric C. Wilhelm will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election ballot after placing first and second in the primary election for the Crystal City Council seat being vacated by Ward 4 Councilmember Julie Deshler.

James Einfeldt-Brown finished third and was eliminated. Cummings received 403 votes (52.6%) to the 234 (30.59%) for Wilhelm. Einfeldt-Brown tallied 128 (16.73%), according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

