With ‘lots of time,’ Fredericks looks to make up for lost opportunities this past year
Lois Fredericks, a Crystal resident for more than 50 years, was recently selected to represent the Minneapolis Aquatennial as the 2021-22 Senior Queen.
As an active member of the community, the 150-plus appearances that will be required of Fredericks over the next year is nothing short of exciting for her.
“I volunteer at a hospital, I sing in the ShowTime Chorus, and I’m a former member of the senior dancers for the Timberwolves,” Fredericks said of her active life.
Fredericks graduated college in 1959, was married in 1963, and she and her husband, Donald, bought a home in Crystal in 1966, going on to raise two children who now live in Edina and Eden Prairie.
In addition, she is a retired dental hygienist, having spent more than 35 years in that profession.
“After I finished my career, I joined many groups,” Fredericks said.
Among those groups was her work with the Aquatennial as an ambassador, something she has been involved with for the past three years.
Because of her dedication as an ambassador, she was nominated and eventually selected to be this year’s Aquatennial Senior Queen, a role in which she will represent the entire metro area at festivities, accompanied at each by an Aquatennial commodore.
Due to the rigor of the selection process, being picked by the organization is an honor that Fredericks will always appreciate. The senior ambassadors are selected to represent the Minneapolis Aquatennial through a process that includes interviews and public appearances.
“Very few get accepted as an ambassador whose job is to help people at parades. You have to be vetted to be selected to do that. That’s the first step to selection as royalty,” said.
With the conclusion of this summer’s Aquatennial, the 2020-21 royalty have completed their duties and turned over their roles to the 2021-22 senior royalty. Their roles include appearances at a number of community events and festivals across the state.
There will be no rest through August and September, Fredericks said. “I will be going to 150 events in the next year, including many of the small-town festivals all over Minnesota,” she explained.
In August, Fredericks and the other members of the Aquatennial royal delegation will visit destinations including Spring Lake, Hanover, New Brighton, Rockford and Lino Lakes. In September, they will visit Dassel, Jordan, the Minnesota State Fair, Northdale and the University of Minnesota for its Homecoming parade.
In general, the one-year commitment will include participation in parades, coronations, lunches and picnics.
“You never know what they will be having us doing, so we have to bring a change of clothes to every event,” Fredericks said.
Though the travel schedule is light from November through late winter, the activities will pick up again for Fredericks next spring and summer.
“I’ve been asked, ‘How can you possibly do all that?’” Fredericks said.
“Well, last year was the pandemic year. Everything was shut down. I didn’t even go to church; and our singing group didn’t practice because there were no invitations for us. We sing wherever we get an invitation and our goal is bringing music to people who need it most.”
As a “senior resident, I now have lots of time to spend. I was asked if I would consider (being senior queen). I was chosen and I’m glad to be doing it,” Fredericks said.
For more information, visit aquatennialambassadors.com.
