Crystal’s new Winterlude event at Valley Place Park will include sledding, skating, ice bocce, kicksledding, snow person kits and a performance by Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue.(Sun file photo by Raymond T. Rivard)
The city of Crystal is gearing up to host a brand new event for families in search of some wintertime fun.
Winterlude was created as a way to offer outdoor festivities for community members of all ages. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Crystal’s Valley Place Park 6822 32nd Ave. N.
“We thought we’d pivot outside where there’s a little bit more space and try to create a special event,” said Scott Berggren, recreation services manager for the city of Crystal.
The free Winterlude event will feature a variety of activities, including kicksledding on the east side of the park. Kicksleds will be provided by Three Rivers Park District.
Families will also be able to build their own snow person using kits that will be provided in the park’s warming house and make use of leftover cardboard from the holidays to create a cardboard sled and race against others. There will also be a contest for most creative sled. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with races beginning at noon. Protective gear is recommended for sledders.
For fans of a more casual activity, there’s the ice bocce tournament on the Valley Place Park outdoor skating rink.
“It’s kind of like a mix between bocce and curling,” Berggren said.
Up to eight teams (two to four players each) will compete in the single elimination ice bocce tournament for the chance to win a $25 gift card. To preregister your team, visit bit.ly/3u6DhrH.
Families will also be treated to a performance 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue, a traditional Aztec dance group that has performed at past Crystal events over the years.
Winterlude visitors are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Winterlude as donations to the food shelf at PRISM, a nonprofit serving the northwest suburbs.
“Not everybody has access to what they need, so we can use this event as an opportunity to help out – that’s what we’re trying to do,” Berggren said.
Kidsdance will also provide music at the event and the Hopper’s Mini Donut trailer will be selling mini donuts and hot chocolate.
The park’s popular sledding hill and skating rinks will also be open during the festivities.
“Come experience outdoors at our winter destination park, where there will be free activities for the entire family to enjoy,” Berggren said.
