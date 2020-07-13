On Tuesday, July 14, Crystal City Hall and the Crystal Police Department building will be closed the full business day due to a planned power outage.

City hall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 15, for regular business hours.

Residents and customers of the city of Crystal are asked to conduct city-related business remotely, when possible, utilizing the phone system, mail, email or online information and documents via the city website at www.crystalmn.gov.

Phone lines will be available and 911 dispatchers WILL be available for all emergency and non-emergency calls.

This closure does not affect the Crystal Community Center nor the city’s public works facility.
