On Tuesday, July 14, Crystal City Hall and the Crystal Police Department building will be closed the full business day due to a planned power outage.
City hall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 15, for regular business hours.
Phone lines will be available and 911 dispatchers WILL be available for all emergency and non-emergency calls.
This closure does not affect the Crystal Community Center nor the city’s public works facility.
