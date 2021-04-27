New Hope will pay for a small portion of the project
The Crystal City Council has approved a bid by Ryan Contracting Co. to complete utility reconstruction projects this summer in two separate areas of the city.
In addition to approving the projects, the city also put its stamp of approval on the joint powers agreement with the city of New Hope, as one of the projects extends across that city’s boundaries.
Three bids were received:
• Ryan Contracting Co., $1,549,725
• Northdale Construction Co. Inc., $2,020,700
• Forest Lake Contracting, $2,140,806
The bids were opened April 2 and staff recommended the contract be awarded to Ryan Contracting. “Ryan Contracting Co. is a reputable local contractor and has done similar projects in the metro area for many years,” staff wrote in its report to the council.
The areas to be under construction include Louisiana Avenue between Markwood Drive and 36th Avenue, and Idaho Avenue between 30th Avenue and Medicine Lake Road.
Project costs
Because half of the Louisiana Avenue project is in New Hope, that city has agreed to pay for its portion of the cost, as spelled out in the joint powers agreement between the two municipalities.
New Hope’s share of the cost, according to the staff report, is $100,024 for construction, in addition to 20% for professional services, testing and permits.
New Hope’s total share of the project cost will be $120,029.
Based on Ryan Contracting’s bid, the total project cost is $1,809,725, which includes $1,549,725 for construction and $260,000 for professional services, testing, and permits.
Staff is planning to meet soon with the contractor, after which a mailing updating residents will be sent to all the properties in the project areas.
The council was told that CenterPoint Energy has already begun its work in the city and the projects are scheduled to be completed by Oct. 15.
