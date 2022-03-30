City of Crystal leaders are in the process of reestablishing ward and precinct boundaries and polling place locations. The city currently has 11 precincts spread throughout four wards. The new plan proposes five precincts throughout the four wards, with Ward 2 having two precincts and the rest having a single precinct.(Submitted image)
City’s process follows the statewide redistricting that was completed in February
City of Crystal leaders are in the process of reestablishing ward and precinct boundaries and polling place locations.
Minnesota state law requires municipalities to redistrict after a national census. In February, the state released updated congressional and legislative redistricting maps. As a result, Crystal’s legislative boundaries and districts changed.
Chrissy Serres, city clerk for Crystal, explained during the March 15 council meeting that the city currently has 11 precincts spread throughout four wards. The new plan proposes five precincts throughout the four wards, with Ward 2 having two precincts and the rest having a single precinct.
“The plan ensures that Crystal sections and wards are as equal in population as possible, drawn on visible clearly recognizable features and compact and contiguous with the exception of Ward 2, Precinct 1, which is permitted to accommodate the legislative boundary for Minnesota House Districts 43A and 43B, which passes through Ward 2,” Serres said.
The new ward boundaries would divide the city’s population of 23,330 into about 5,830 residents per ward.
The changes also include reducing the city’s number of polling places from five down to four, with St. James Lutheran Church at 6700 46th Place North no longer needed as a polling location.
Under the new plan, the designated voting precincts and polling places would be:
• Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, for all Ward 1 voters.
• FAIR School Crystal, 3915 Adair Avenue North, for all Ward 2 voters (both Precincts 1 and 2).
• Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive North, for all Ward 3 voters.
• Cornerstone Church, 5000 West Broadway Avenue, for all Ward 4 voters.
A notice to registered voters regarding redistricting and any changes in their precinct polling place will be mailed at least 25 days before the Aug. 9 Primary Election.
The council voted unanimously March 15 to approve the first reading of the changes. A second and final reading of the ordinance was slated for the March 29 special Crystal City Council meeting.
If adopted, the new ordinance for the updated ward and precinct boundaries and polling place locations will be published April 7 and go into effect starting with the Primary Election in August.
