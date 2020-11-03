The familiar faces won the day in Crystal as two incumbent City Council members and the mayor all won re-election.
Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Jim Adams has been re-elected over challenger Steve Adams.
Adams will serve a four-year term.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State office are as follows:
• Jim Adams with 6,421 votes
• Steve Adams with 4,515 votes
Jim Adams’ educational background is in accounting, economics, and business administration.
In addition to his work as mayor, he also operates an 89-bed addiction recovery residence, as well as owning and operating a remodeling company.
Cummings wins Ward 4
Two of the three council seats were won by incumbents.
The races were in Section 1, Ward 3 and Ward 4.
Section 1
In the Section 1 race, incumbent Nancy LaRoche defeated challenger Jim Martin.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:
• Nancy LaRoche with 3,694 votes
• Jim Martin with 1,338 votes
LaRoche has degrees in graphic design and radio TV/broadcasting and is employed in administration at a medical clinic. Her community involvement includes Crystal Charter Commission member since 2015; Crystal Frolics volunteer since 2013; Parks/Recreation Commission member 2012-17; current recreation event volunteer; Bowling for Rocco/Leo; and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon fundraiser volunteer.
Ward 3
The Ward 3 race was won by incumbent John Budziszewski over challenger Tony Sumnicht.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:
• John Budziszewski with 1,437 votes
• Tony Sumnicht with 1,099 votes
There were nine write-in votes.
Budziszewski is a college graduate working in commercial banking and newspaper delivery. His community involvement includes Human Rights Commission 2008-10; Section II council member 2011-14; Ward 3 council member 2017-20
Ward 4
The Ward 4 race was won by David Cummings over Eric Wilhelm.
Incumbent Councilmember Julie Deshler did not seek re-election.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:
• David Cummings with 1,354 votes
• Eric Wilhelm with 906 votes
There were 10 write-in votes.
Cummings has a teaching degree in social studies from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and is employed as a special education teacher with the Osseo Area schools. His community involvement includes vice-chairperson of the Crystal Environmental Quality Commission Early Career Fellowship Committee-Education Minnesota Osseo
Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State at https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=136&scenario=LocalMunicipality&FipsCode=14158&show=Go.
