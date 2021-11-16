crystal xmas decorations

Crystal Sparkles nominations for outdoor home holiday lighting displays are being accepted.

Crystal residents are invited to help brighten community spirits by showcasing their holiday lights. The city is encouraging residents to join the Crystal Sparkles initiative and share their location with others. Maps of the house and yard displays will be made available online, at the Crystal City Hall and at the Crystal Community Center.

Display locations must be entered by Dec. 9. Judging will take place Dec. 12. Winners will be recognized by the Crystal City Council Jan. 4.

All residential participants will be entered into the contest. First place receives $100 and second place receives $50.

This event is sponsored by the West Metro Fire Auxiliary and Light of Crystal.

To register and find a printable nomination form, visit crystalmn.gov/news/what_s_new/crystal_sparkles.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments