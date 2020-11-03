The West Metro Fire Auxiliary and Light of Crystal, the sponsors of the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest, are now accepting nominations of outdoor home holiday lighting displays.
The annual event is only for Crystal single-family residences. First-place winner will receive $100 and the second-place will receive $50.
Nominations must be received by Thursday, Dec. 10. Judging will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Winners will be notified and recognized at the Tuesday, Jan. 5, Crystal City Council meeting.
Nomination forms are available at crystalmn.gov/UserFiles/Servers/Server_10879634/File/News/lightingcontestentry.pdf.
The completed form may be returned to the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., or submitted online.
