Residents could eventually be fined as much as $130, depending on number of violations
The Crystal City Council approved a resolution Sept. 9 that will impose water restrictions and authorize fines for those violating the restrictions.
The fines would start at $75 and increase by occurrence to as much as $130 by the fourth violation.
The Joint Water Commission cities of Golden Valley, Crystal, and New Hope have implemented even-odd water sprinkling restrictions, and the cities are included in a drought warning as defined by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Drought Action Plan.
According to a staff report presented to the council, the three cities have been coordination to “develop consistent communication messages for all our residents collectively. Each of the three cities plan on using existing enforcement methods and established fines in their fee schedules for their enforcement actions. While the methods (who enforces, etc.) and fine values may be different for each city, the sequence is the same for properties found in violation.”
That sequence starts with education of the resident about drought conditions, followed by a warning on the second offense. A fine is then issued on the third offense and will be increased with any additional offenses.
In the city of Crystal, residents are prohibited from sprinkling between noon and 6 p.m., and are subject to an even-odd system where even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-number days.
In addition to establishing the restrictions, the council provided staff the authority to administer additional restrictions, if needed, based on an agreement with the city of Minneapolis. The council also, through the resolution, authorized the use of the current administrative fine process for the enforcement of the watering restrictions.
According to the report, staff have engaged in public outreach and education regarding the watering restrictions, but that it “is now at the point where it is necessary to issue administrative citations if owners fail to comply with violation warnings issued by the city.
