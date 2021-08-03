Volunteers for Kids Around the World group make it happen
The cities of Crystal and San Jose, Ecuador, will be linked for many years through the power of volunteering and the importance of play.
Back in April 2019, volunteers from Kids Around the World, with a mission to “impact the lives of kids and their surrounding communities,” removed the old playground equipment from Becker Park to make room for an all-inclusive playground that was installed with the reconstruction of Crystal’s largest public space.
When the playground was hauled away from Crystal, it was out of sight, out of mind for most. But not for those involved with Kids Around the World – their work was just getting started.
Paul Bierhaus, a resident of Plymouth and a board member and chairman of the operations for the organization, said the old equipment was shipped to a Rockford, Illinois, warehouse where it was “cleaned up with a power wash, repainted, and any parts were replaced, if needed.”
However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, much of the work was halted until early this year when the virus was slowed by vaccinations.
“COVID affected us substantially because we weren’t able to get the volunteers to take the playgrounds down, nor were the cities anxious to have their people out there knocking down the playgrounds. Yes, COVID slowed us down a lot,” Bierhaus said.
“But we’re back like COVID never happened.”
In April, volunteers from Portland, Oregon, made the trip to Ecuador with the former Becker Park playground equipment, which was installed in a public park.
“If it’s in a public park, that’s good, because it means the kids can really enjoy that,” Bierhaus said.
The Crystal playground is one of nearly 1,000 playgrounds that Kids Around the World has installed on five continents over the past three decades, with the exception of Australia and Antarctica. The Becker Park equipment was also one of 20 playgrounds the group erected in 2021.
On its website, Kids Around the World states, “We build playgrounds in both the U.S. and abroad. Our domestic playground projects all rely on new products from U.S. commercial brands. These are typically used at schools, churches, retreat centers, summer camps, and much more. For international projects, we can use new products, but our innovative ‘green’ approach allows us to do much more for far less than a new playground would require.”
With more than 100 playgrounds from across the metro being utilized by the Kids Around the World organization, Bierhaus said the equipment from Becker Park is just one example of the reach the organization has established since first getting off the ground in 1994.
But not all playgrounds make the cut. The organization does require the equipment to be in good shape, its website stating the program only takes playgrounds with “significant play-life left in them.” The overseas playgrounds last an average of 12 years, Bierhaus said.
Bierhaus, who spent most of his career in the corporate world, has also run his own business and spent some time in law enforcement.
“I’m asked all the time why I do this,” he said, answering that question by saying it’s all about the kids.
“When you see the smiles on kids who have never seen a playground, that’s what it’s about,” he said. “They don’t know quite what to do with it, but they know it’s for them. They figure it out very quickly.”
When the pictures come back to Bierhaus showing newly erected playground equipment across the globe being used by children, he knows the good work is being appreciated.
“It will be the same way in San Jose,” Bierhaus said.
For more information about Kids Around the World, email info@kidsaroundtheworld.com, or visit kidsaroundtheworld.com.
