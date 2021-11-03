Work is provided through the nonprofit organization Senior Community Services
From raking leaves to grocery shopping, Crystal-area seniors have been getting some extra help around the house thanks to Senior Community Services.
Through a partnership that started at the beginning of this year, the city of Crystal has been promoting the services of the nonprofit organization while also providing funding to support their work throughout the city.
“We decided that it would be a valuable thing to the community to formally support,” said John Sutter, community development director for Crystal.
Senior Community Services staff and volunteers provide help with indoor and outdoor chores to residents older than 60. The services are offered on a sliding fee scale, which means seniors or caregivers pay based on their monthly income and ability to pay.
Services provided by the organization include simple household tasks like dusting, laundry and running errands to making minor repairs and painting. They’ll also take help with seasonal tasks such as lawn mowing and snow removal. The organization also offers free in-home safety checks and can coordinate improvements by installing grab bars, improving lighting and reducing tripping hazards.
The services cover many cities throughout Hennepin County, including nearby communities like Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth, Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park.
From January through the end of September, a total of 72 households in Crystal received a helping hand through Senior Community Services.
“If you extrapolate that, it’s roughly 100 per year,” Sutter said. “It’s a small share of the households in Crystal that need these services, but for those households it can be a major help to help people be able to stay in their homes and be able to take care of their homes.”
John Burkhow, home program director for Senior Community Services, noted the benefits to the broader community, including reducing the emergence of blight and cutting back on the amount of code enforcement work by the city.
“We can go and check smoke alarms so the city doesn’t have to dispatch other people to do that. So, it’s really a very good relationship to have because the residents benefit, the city benefits and we’re able to deliver our services,” Burkhow said. “It’s kind of a win-win-win all the way around.”
The program director said making the services affordable for seniors is an essential element of the overall program.
“Our first priority is to help people stay in their homes and community. Along with that, a top priority is making sure that it’s affordable for everybody, no matter kind of what their circumstance is,” he said.
Burkhow also noted that this past year and a half has proven the at-home services to be beneficial in another way.
“Seniors can be isolated to begin with, but the pandemic really brought that to bear,” he said. “We made a point of doing extra phone calls to people and checking in on them to see how they were doing.”
By offering the extra support, Burkhow said he hopes Senior Community Services can support the city of Crystal in its mission to improve and promote the quality of life for all citizens.
To learn more about Senior Community Services, including volunteer opportunities, visit seniorcommunity.org.
